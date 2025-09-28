3 Dead, 8 Wounded in North Carolina Shooting

(Headline USA) Three people were killed and at least eight others wounded late Saturday when someone opened fire from a boat into a crowd gathered at a waterfront bar in a coastal town in North Carolina, authorities said.

The shooting erupted about 9:30 p.m. near a popular stretch of bars and restaurants on Southport’s waterfront, a historic port town about 30 miles south of Wilmington. Investigators said the assailant piloted a small boat close to shore, stopped briefly and fired into the crowd before speeding away.

🚨🇺🇸 11 SHOT, 3 DEAD IN NORTH CAROLINA MASS SHOOTING Officials now report 11 victims, with 3 killed and 8 injured in the Southport mass shooting. Emergency crews continue treating the wounded. A person of interest is being questioned as investigators scramble for answers in… https://t.co/3bBS1E6n9j pic.twitter.com/2Ikwo67NE3 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 28, 2025

Roughly half an hour later, a U.S. Coast Guard crew spotted a person matching the suspect’s description pulling a boat from the water at a public ramp on nearby Oak Island. The person was detained and turned over to Southport police for questioning, officials said.

Authorities have not said what might have led to the attack at American Fish Company. Investigators from multiple agencies — including the State Bureau of Investigation and the Coast Guard — remained on the water and at the scene Sunday collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Officials did not immediately release the names of those killed or say provide information on the conditions of those who were wounded.

Journalist Breanna Morello said the shooting suspect’s name is Nigel Edge.

🚨ARRESTED🚨 The alleged shooter in Southport, North Carolina has been arrested. Nigel Edge is the suspect in that shooting that resulted in the deaths of three individuals at a restaurant last night. Court documents allege that he was armed with a short-barreled AR rifle… pic.twitter.com/dkipb7MyoJ — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 28, 2025

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press