House GOP Threatens Subpoena Against J6 Witness Over Inconsistencies

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Republican-led committee has called upon Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House staffer and infamous star witness on the defunct Jan. 6 Committee, to produce and retain records regarding her notable statements tied to the Jan. 6 protest, the Daily Caller reported on Monday.

As reported by the outlet, House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., penned a scathing letter to Hutchinson in connection to her claims that former President Donald Trump punched a Secret Service driver to force him to drive to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Hutchinson received partisan praise from anti-Trump Republicans and Democrats for her story. However, records indicate that she did not make such allegations against the former president until weeks later, following a conversation with Alyssa Farah Griffin, an infamous anti-Trump “Republican” and former White House communications director.

Cassidy Hutchinson’s substantial changes to her testimony are inconsistent with previous statements she’s made publicly and to the former J6 Select Committee. If she refuses to provide us documents, I will not hesitate to subpoena her for questioning.https://t.co/ztUsootouY — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) January 8, 2024

Specifically, Hutchinson testified on June 28, 2022, that Trump tried to control the steering wheel while being driven to the White House following his Jan. 6 speech. Additionally, she claimed that the former president lunged at another agent, Loudermilk outlined in the letter.

But Loudermilk said, “However, in your previous three transcribed interviews on February 23, 2022, March 7, 2022, and May 17, 2022, you did not mention this interaction.”

Instead, Hutchinson admitted that she spoke with Griffin, a current co-host of The View, without her attorney’s knowledge, which Loudermilk described as a plan to “orchestrate” a third interview with the Jan. 6 Committee. It was during this subsequent interview that Hutchinson disclosed the alleged tussle between Trump and the Secret Service agents.

In response to the inconsistencies, Loudermilk said, “Cassidy Hutchinson’s sudden and substantive changes to her testimony are inconsistent with previous statements she’s made publicly and to the January 6 Select Committee.”

Loudermilk pledged to issue a subpoena should Hutchinson refuse to turn over the documents. He added, “Her actions are deeply concerning and raise serious questions about her credibility. If she refuses to provide us with these documents, I will not hesitate to subpoena her for further questioning.”