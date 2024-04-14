Anti-Israeli Protestor Who Threatened to ‘Murder’ Officials Sobs after Felony Charges

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The anti-Israeli protestor who threatened to “murder” members of a city council in California turned out to be not so tough after being hit with 18 felony charges over the harrowing remarks.

On Friday, activist Riddhi Patel was seen sobbing as she pleaded not guilty to the staggering charges, which stemmed from the disturbing threats she hurled at the Bakersfield City Council and Republican Mayor Karen Goh earlier this week.

Patel had made the threatening remarks during a public city council meeting where constituents were invited to offer their comments on a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Israeli-Hamas war and a separate law ordering the implementation of metal detectors inside the city hall.

“I hope one day somebody brings the guillotine and kills all of you mother——,” Patel said in front of a podium, as reported by the New York Post. Patel also told lawmakers that “Jesus probably would have killed you himself.”

Later in her remarks, she issued a dire warning to the city councilmen, adding: “We’ll see you at your house. We’ll murder you.”

NEW: Protester who threatened to murder Bakersfield City Council members weeps in court as she faces over a dozen felony counts. This is incredibly satisfying. “I hope one day somebody brings the guillotine & kills all of you motherf**kers,” Riddhi Patel said. Hours later, she… pic.twitter.com/t9ajA8eZJv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 13, 2024

As Patel concluded her remarks, Goh called on law enforcement officials to escort the woman out of the building. “Ms. Patel, that was a threat, what you said at the end,” he told the woman. “So the officers are going to escort you out and take care of that.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Patel was arraigned on 10 counts of threatening with the intent to terrorize a public official. These officials include five councilmen, the mayor, the city clerk, the assistant city clerk, the city attorney and the city manager. The other charges include eight counts of threatening specific public officials.

Patel’s demands come as part of a broader effort from the left putting pressure on U.S. officials, including President Joe Biden, to call for a cease-fire in Israel’s conflict against Hamas, a foreign-designated terrorist organization.

The war between Israel and Hamas began after the latter launched a brutal assault on southern Israel, resulting in roughly 1,200 deaths. Hamas terrorists kidnapped hundreds of innocent civilians, many of whom were taken to the Gaza Strip, where they remain captive.

Opponents argue that implementing a cease-fire would inadvertently provide Hamas with the opportunity to regroup and strengthen its position, potentially leading to more effective counterattacks.