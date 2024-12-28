Quantcast
Saturday, December 28, 2024

Another Defeat: Judge Rules Fani Willis Must Testify in Misconduct Probe

'I love where this is going...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A Georgia judge ruled that the state Senate has jurisdiction over Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s office, rejecting her refusal to comply with legislative subpoenas in its misconduct investigation of her. 

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura Ingram ruled Monday that Willis is subject to subpoenas as Republicans probe her prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump. 

“Petitioner claims that the subpoenas are overbroad and seek privileged and/or confidential information. This may very well be true, but this Court needs more details on the basis for these objections from Petitioner before ruling on Respondents’ application for enforcement,” Ingram wrote, according to Newsweek.

Ingram gave Willis until Jan. 13 to respond to the subpoenas. Issued in August, the subpoenas demand her testimony and documents related to the Trump case.  

Despite the broad scope of the subpoenas, Republican investigators signaled a willingness to narrow the scope of their requests to ensure compliance. However, Willis’s attorney, Roy Barnes, called the ruling “wrong” and vowed to appeal. 

The Georgia Senate’s investigation is just one of many probes targeting Willis, who also faces questions about her collusion with federal investigators.  

The House Judiciary Committee is looking into Willis’s meetings with Special Counsel Jack Smith and the discredited and now-defunct Jan. 6 Committee in targeting Trump. 

Ingram’s ruling is the latest in a string of setbacks for Willis, marking her second defeat in just week weeks.

Earlier this month, the Georgia Court of Appeals disqualified her from the Trump case after she was busted having an affair with Nathan Wade, the man she hired to lead the prosecution. 

The pair took trips allegedly funded by Fulton County payments to Wade. These revelations, critics argue, have further fueled concerns that Willis personally benefited from the Trump case.  

While Willis denied the allegations, claiming she reimbursed Wade in cash, she failed to provide any evidence to substantiate her claim. 

The appeals court ruled Willis’s affair with Wade required her disqualification, stating, “no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden’s HUD Admits Homelessness Skyrocketed in 2024 Thanks to Illegals
Next article
Manchin Slams Biden Over Commutation of Constituent’s Murderers

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com