Another Defeat: Judge Rules Fani Willis Must Testify in Misconduct Probe

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Georgia judge ruled that the state Senate has jurisdiction over Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s office, rejecting her refusal to comply with legislative subpoenas in its misconduct investigation of her.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura Ingram ruled Monday that Willis is subject to subpoenas as Republicans probe her prosecution of President-elect Donald Trump.

“Petitioner claims that the subpoenas are overbroad and seek privileged and/or confidential information. This may very well be true, but this Court needs more details on the basis for these objections from Petitioner before ruling on Respondents’ application for enforcement,” Ingram wrote, according to Newsweek.

Ingram gave Willis until Jan. 13 to respond to the subpoenas. Issued in August, the subpoenas demand her testimony and documents related to the Trump case.

NEW: DA Fani Willis says she will not testify before the Republican-led Georgia senate investigative committee: "I will not appear to anything that is unlawful," adding. "I'm sorry that folks get pissed off that everybody gets treated evenly."@FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/VAy3ZDm55a — Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) May 6, 2024

Despite the broad scope of the subpoenas, Republican investigators signaled a willingness to narrow the scope of their requests to ensure compliance. However, Willis’s attorney, Roy Barnes, called the ruling “wrong” and vowed to appeal.

The Georgia Senate’s investigation is just one of many probes targeting Willis, who also faces questions about her collusion with federal investigators.

The House Judiciary Committee is looking into Willis’s meetings with Special Counsel Jack Smith and the discredited and now-defunct Jan. 6 Committee in targeting Trump.

Ingram’s ruling is the latest in a string of setbacks for Willis, marking her second defeat in just week weeks.

Earlier this month, the Georgia Court of Appeals disqualified her from the Trump case after she was busted having an affair with Nathan Wade, the man she hired to lead the prosecution.

The pair took trips allegedly funded by Fulton County payments to Wade. These revelations, critics argue, have further fueled concerns that Willis personally benefited from the Trump case.

While Willis denied the allegations, claiming she reimbursed Wade in cash, she failed to provide any evidence to substantiate her claim.

The appeals court ruled Willis’s affair with Wade required her disqualification, stating, “no other remedy will suffice to restore public confidence in the integrity of these proceedings.”