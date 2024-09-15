Anna Paulina Luna—a Veteran and New Mom—Doxxed by Opponent’s Backers

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is accusing some of her opponent’s supporters of launching a vicious campaign that has put her family at risk of potential political violence.

Luna, a staunch conservative, veteran and a new mother, alleged that some individuals sent her threatening messages and leaked her home address.

“In an attempt to gain any form of attention, my ‘opponent,’ tried to label me as a threat to democracy,” Luna wrote on X.

“She then allowed her supporters on her campaign social media to publicly dox, coordinate, and solicit individuals to send threatening packages to my home address,” the Republican lawmaker added.

The Florida congresswoman did not directly accuse Democratic challenger Whitney Fox but pointed to a toxic environment fostered by vitriolic attacks.

Luna also posted a screenshot showing one of Fox’s supporters claiming to know where she lives. The comment read that if Luna was “hiding,” the individual knew “where she lives if anyone is interested in sending her a love letter or… something.” It added, “She dwells riiiiiight [sic] around the corner.”

Luna said the comment has been shared with law enforcement, including the FBI.

“I am, unfortunately, one of the top targeted members of Congress for violence. I have had threats made, things sent to my office, etc,” Luna continued, adding that violence is never acceptable.

While Luna did not name Fox in her post, Headline USA found several Facebook posts, in which Fox accused Luna of “hiding” from her debate challenges.

“It’s been a week and Anna Paulina Luna is still hiding from my debate challenge,” Fox wrote on Sept. 12 via Facebook, also sharing a video of herself.

Luna was first elected in the 2022 midterms, flipping a predominantly Democratic district previously held by Charlie Crist, who resigned to run for governor in a failed bid that same year.