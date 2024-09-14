Quantcast
Gay Reporter Responds to Loomer’s Account of Drunken Graham Exchange

'Lindsey Graham got WASTED after the debate the other night and shit all over Donald Trump...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USATim Miller, the openly gay man at the center of a drunken exchange with Sen. Lindsey Graham, shared his perspective about what transpired in the spin room of the ABC News presidential debate on Tuesday. 

Miller’s interaction with Graham sparked controversy after Laura Loomer accused the South Carolina senator of drunkenly attacking President Donald Trump while trying to impress the “first gay reporter” he encountered. Miller was this reporter.

Miller suggested Loomer might have distorted the facts. “First gay reporter?! Have I been invoked?” he commented Friday on X. “Not sure Lindsey was trying to impress me tbh but Laura’s never one to let the facts get in the way of a good story.”

Miller—a former GOP strategist and Never Trumper—expanded on the exchange in The Bulwark newsletter, where he curiously recounted that Graham was the Trump surrogate “most interested in engaging” with him in an “empty hallway.” 

During their exchange, Miller recounted that Graham “leaned in, and with an exasperated grin” called Trump’s debate performance a “disaster.” 

Graham then faced backlash from Republicans over his questionable, allegedly alcohol-fueled assessment of Trump’s debate performance.

Loomer was among the critics, accusing Graham of being disloyal to Trump and implying he might be secretly gay. 

 “Lindsey Graham got WASTED after the debate the other night and shit all over Donald Trump and his advisors because he was drunk and flapping his gums to the media,” she wrote on X.  

“Lindsey Graham was drunk as a skunk and started blabbing trying to impress the first Gay reporter he could come across in the spin room,” Loomer added. 

Graham had suggested Trump distance himself from Loomer due to her controversial comments about Kamala Harris, whom Loomer accused of potentially marring the White House with “curry” if elected. (X censured Loomer’s racist post).

Responding to Graham’s criticism, Loomer claimed, “Republicans attacking me are simply jealous that they were not on the plane with President Trump. That’s what it all boils down to.”

