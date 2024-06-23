Andrew Cuomo: Trump’s Last Name Is Reason for These Criminal Charges

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, suggesting that the case against former President Donald Trump is politically motivated.

Cuomo made these remarks during a Friday interview on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, specifically calling out Bragg’s pursuit of Trump over business payments.

“The attorney general’s case in New York, frankly, should have never been brought,” Cuomo asserted, seemingly confusing Bragg’s role.

“And if his name was not Donald Trump and if he wasn’t running for president… I’m the former AG of in New York [and] I’m telling you that case would’ve never been brought,” he added.

Cuomo emphasized the political implications, stating, “That’s what is offensive to people, and it should be because if there’s anything left, it’s belief in the justice system.”

Cuomo’s comments came in response to Maher highlighting the over $50 million Trump’s campaign received following his conviction, mostly from small-dollar donors, including 30% new GOP donors.

Earlier this month, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on charges related to business records, led by Bragg, a radical Democrat prosecutor with ties to George Soros who campaigned on exploiting the justice system to go after Trump.

Even residents of leftist New Yorker have asserted that justice system, Cuomo affirmed during the Real Time interview, citing a survey where 66% of New Yorkers believe politicians exploit the system. Headline USA couldn’t immediately verify the poll.

“You want to talk about a threat to democracy,” Cuomo warned, “when you have this country believing you’re playing politics with the justice system, and you’re trying to put people in jail or convict them for political reasons, then we have a real problem.”

Cuomo’s critique echoes that of Judy Sheindlin, known as reality TV star Judge Judy, who previously rebuked Bragg for prioritizing Trump over addressing real crime in New York City.

“You gotta twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was. [Bragg] doesn’t like him. New York City didn’t like him for a while,” Sheindlin said during an interview with CNN.

“I would be happier, as someone who owns property in Manhattan, if the district attorney of New York County would take care of criminals who were making it impossible for citizens to walk in the streets and use the subway,” she added.