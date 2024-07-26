America’s Only Never-Elected President Eerily Predicted Kamala’s Rise 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Gerald Ford predicted how America would first elect a woman president, closely resembling the potential (but unlikely) rise of Vice President Kamala Harris to the presidency.

During a 1989 appearance at the Herbert Hoover Library in West Branch, Iowa, Ford stated that the stigma of a woman president would only be broken if she were first elected vice president and then elevated to the presidency if her running mate were to pass away while in office.

In response to a question from a young girl seeking advice on how to become president, Ford explained that such an election would not occur in the “normal” course of events.

“Either the Republican or Democrat political party will nominate a man for president and a woman for vice president and the woman and man will win. So you’ll end up with a president a male and a vice president of female,” Ford began.

He continued, “In that term of office, the president will die and the woman will become president under the law or Constitution and once that barrier is broken, from then on, men better be careful because they’ll have a hard, hard time ever even getting a nomination in the future.”

Ford concluded his prediction by saying such a scenario would happen “sometime in the next four or eight years.”

Notably, Ford himself was elevated to the presidency after serving as vice president to President Richard Nixon, who resigned under pressure over the Watergate scandal.

Nixon had selected Ford as second-in-command after his original vice president, Spiro Agnew, resigned over a criminal investigation.

Fast forward to 2024, Ford’s prediction is making a comeback on social media after President Joe Biden, the oldest commander-in-chief in U.S. history, quit the 2024 presidential ticket and endorsed Harris, his running mate, as the heir to the ticket.

Some Democrats are demanding Biden resign from office and make Harris the incumbent to increase the chances of winning the election. Willie Brown, the former San Francisco mayor and former boyfriend of Harris, is among those Democrats calling on Biden to step down.