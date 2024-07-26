Quantcast
Fox News Open to Hosting Debate Between Trump and Harris, If She Is Nominee

'Given that the race has changed, we’d like to request the opportunity to host a presidential debate between VP Harris and former President Trump...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Racine, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Fox News offered to host a presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris after Joe Biden stepped out of the race on July 21, 2024, and endorsed Harris for president.

Fox News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace and Fox News Vice President of Politics Jessica Loker wrote a letter to both the Trump and Harris campaigns on July 23, 2024, proposing a debate.

“Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee, FOX News Media is amending our proposal for a debate this cycle. Given that the race has changed, we’d like to request the opportunity to host a presidential debate between VP Harris and former President Trump,” the letter stated.

They also wrote that the debate could occur in Pennsylvania in September before early voters go to the polls in the 2024 election.

“We propose to host the debate in the state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, September 17, just as early voting is getting underway there and in other key battlegrounds. We are open to discussion on the exact date, format and location – with or without an audience. Again, we believe Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, the faces of our political coverage, are the best choices to moderate,” the letter stated.

Despite the gaslighting from leftists in the media about how he is supposedly afraid of debating Harris because she is a non-white woman, Trump enthusiastically responded to Fox News the same day by saying he would “absolutely” be open to debating Harris.

However, on July 25, 2024, Steven Cheung, Trump’s Campaign Communications Director, published a statement regarding the debates, in which he wrote that the debates will not happen until Democrats make a formal and final announcement of their presidential candidate.

“Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee,” he wrote.

Cheung then pointed out that Democrats use Harris as a temporary Biden replacement until they find someone better.

“There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party – namely Barack Hussein Obama – that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone ‘better.’ Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats… could still change their minds,” he added.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
