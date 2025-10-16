Alleged Antifa Members Hit w/ Historic Terrorism Charges in ICE Shooting Case

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Two of the 10 people who attacked a Texas immigration detention center and shot a police officer on July 4 have been indicted for supporting terrorism—reportedly the first time such charges have been used against alleged Antifa members in Justice Department history.

Cameron Arnold and Zachary Evetts stand charged with providing material support for terrorism, attempting to murder federal and assisting officers and discharging firearms during attempted murders for their role in the July 4 attack.

The indictment against Arnold and Evetts describe their group as an “Antifa cell” that seeks to overthrow the government.

“The Antifa Cell was heavily armed with over 50 firearms that they purchased in Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Dallas and elsewhere,” the indictment says.

Arnold, Evetts and eight other people—most of them from the Dallas-Fort Worth area—were previously charged with attempted murder of a federal officer and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. Another person has been charged with obstruction of justice for concealing evidence, while two others were charged with accessory after the fact.

It’s unclear why Arnold and Evetts are the only ones thus far to be hit with terrorism charges.

The attackers initially set off fireworks and spray-painted vehicles and a guard structure, including the words “Ice Pig,” according to a criminal complaint. This was “designed to lure correctional officers outside the facility,” according to U.S. Attorney’s Office. Correctional officers called 911 and an Alvarado police officer responded and someone in the woods opened fire.

Another person across the street fired 20 to 30 rounds at correctional officers who were unarmed after they walked out of the facility, according to the office’s statement. The officer wounded in the attack has since been released from the hospital.

After the group fled, sheriff’s deputies stopped seven people about 300 yards from where the officer was shot, according to a criminal complaint.

“They were dressed in black, military-style clothing, some had on body armor, some were covered in mud, some were armed, and some had radios,” the complaint said.

A sheriff’s office detective also stopped a van leaving the area and found two AR-style rifles and a pistol, along with ballistic-style vests and a helmet, the complaint said.

The driver, the only person in the van, said he had been at the detention center. He said he had met some people online and drove some of them to the detention center from Dallas to “make some noise,” according to a criminal complaint.

If convicted, most of the defendants could face up to life imprisonment, while those charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact would face lesser penalties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

