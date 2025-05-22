Alleged Anti-Israel Assassin Called for Bombing the New York Times

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Elias Rodriguez, the 31-year-old Chicago man who allegedly murdered two Israeli embassy staffers Wednesday night, also previously called for bombing The New York Times on his Twitter/X account.

“Progressive tweeps, as much as I love delving into the day’s Discourse, can we PLEASE save the idealistic and high-minded debate over the morality of sending a truck bomb into the offices of The New York Times until *AFTER* we send a truck bomb into the off,” an account attributed to Rodriguez tweeted on Oct. 16.

Progressive tweeps, as much as I love delving into the day’s Discourse™️, can we PLEASE save the idealistic and high-minded debate over the morality of sending a truck bomb into the offices of The New York Times until *AFTER* we send a truck bomb into the offi — kyodo.leather 🇵🇸 🇾🇪 (@kyotoleather) October 16, 2024

The same account also posted Rodriguez’s purported manifesto before his attack.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said authorities were working to corroborate unspecified “writings allegedly authored” by Rodriguez. That was likely a reference to the manifesto, which expresses anger over Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Gaza, which was ignited by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack that killed 1,200 people and resulted in the abduction of some 250 hostages.

FBI Director Kash Patel has called the killings an “act of terror” and an example of targeted antisemitic violence.

Elias Rodriguez, the leftist activist who murdered two Jewish people, Aaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgram, in DC has been identified as a far-left activist from Chicago who belongs to the communist organization Party for Socialism and Liberation. pic.twitter.com/QyQY2cR2Wz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 22, 2025

The victims, identified as Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen and practicing Christian, and Sarah Milgrim, a Jewish American, were a young couple about to be engaged, according to Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the U.S. He said Lischinsky had purchased a ring this week with the intent to propose next week in Jerusalem.

The couple were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the suspect, who had been seen pacing outside the museum, approached a group of four people and opened fire, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference.

Rodriguez then walked into the museum, was detained by security guards and began chanting, “Free, free Palestine,” Smith said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.