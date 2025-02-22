Rubio Exposes ‘Dictator’ Zelenskyy as a Liar, Defends Trump’s Rebuke

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) To the shock of not-so-many, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proven to be a greedy and deceitful purported ally of the U.S. That is according to new remarks from Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During a Thursday interview with independent journalist Catherine Herridge, Rubio revealed that the primary reason the Trump administration is on bad terms with Zelenskyy is his repeated false statements to the media.

For instance, Zelenskyy had agreed to a deal with the U.S. for some of Ukraine’s mineral resources during a meeting with Rubio and Vice President JD Vance. However, days later, Zelenskyy rushed to the media with false claims that he had categorically rejected the agreement.

“He said, ‘Sure, we want to do this deal,” Rubio recalled, referring to Zelenskyy. “It makes all the sense in the world. The only thing is I need to run it through my legislative process, they have to approve it.”

Rubio added, “I read two days later that Zelenskyy is out there saying: ‘I rejected the deal; I told them no way, that we’re not doing that.’ Well, that’s not what happened in that meeting. So, you start to get upset by somebody. We’re trying to help these guys.”

Zelenskyy’s false statements about the U.S. was audacious, given that his country relies extensively on American tax dollars to sustain his government and his war against Russia.

Expanding on his berating of the U.S., Zelenskyy accused Trump, the leader of the free world, of spreading lies.

“Unfortunately, President Trump – I have great respect for him as a leader of a nation that we have great respect for, the American people who always support us – unfortunately lives in this disinformation space,” the embattled Ukrainian president claimed.

In response, Trump blasted Zelenskyy as a dictator who has deprived the Ukrainian people of free and fair elections under the pretext of war.

“We have a situation where we haven’t had elections in Ukraine, where we have martial law, essentially. Where the leader in Ukraine, I hate to say it, is down at four percent,” Trump said.

Ukraine has been at war with Russia over a territorial dispute in Crimea and Luhansk, a region known as the Donbas.