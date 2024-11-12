Air National Guardsman Who Exposed Biden War Crimes Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years imprisonment for leaking classified Pentagon documents on a Discord gaming platform—exposing Biden war crimes in the process.

Ahead of Teixeira’s sentencing, his lawyers reportedly filed an 80-page sentencing memorandum under seal, seeking an 11-year sentence—arguing that Teixeira, who was 21 at the time of his alleged actions, was essentially a child. They also reportedly said he was bullied as a child, and that he is autistic and “severely stunted by his disabilities.”

The Justice Department, however, sought 17 years, saying he “perpetrated one of the most significant and consequential violations of the Espionage Act in American history.”

Teixeira reportedly apologized for his actions before sentencing.

Alleged Pentagon/Discord leaker Jack Teixeira is set to be sentenced today at 2:30 p.m. Jack is a gamer who exposed war crimes by the Biden administration. He faces 17 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/u84BZKVfxh — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) November 12, 2024

“I am sorry for all the harm that I have brought and I have caused … all of the responsibilities and consequences fall on my shoulders,” he reportedly said.

Among other revelations, Teixeira’s disclosures showed that the U.S. has boots on the ground in Ukraine, the U.S. the Biden administration spied on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and that the war there was going worse for Ukraine that officials were saying publicly—while shoveling more than $100 billion toward that effort.

But instead of being hailed as a whistleblower for exposing Biden’s lies and malfeasance, mainstream media outlets and Democrat politicians have accused him of being a traitor. The New York Times and government-funded publication Bellingcat went as far as help the FBI identify Teixeira as the alleged leaker.

Since then, the FBI has reportedly been visiting the homes of people who posted stories about the leaked Pentagon documents in an “intimidating” attempt to remove such content from the internet.

The judge presiding over Teixeira’s case also issued an unconstitutional order for reporters and other third parties to destroy Teixeira’s sentencing memorandum, which was apparently inadvertently filed on the public court docket when it was supposed to be sealed.

BTW the judge in Jack Teixeira's case modified her unconstitutional order the day after she issued it.

A redacted version of Teixeira's sentencing memorandum is available for the public. https://t.co/N9Vyp2CLUQ pic.twitter.com/5nWMGk95WH — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) November 12, 2024

The judge rescinded her unconstitutional order a day later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.