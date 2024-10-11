Quantcast
Catholics Slam Whitmer’s ‘Blasphemous’ Dorito Communion Stunt

'This is blatantly anti-Catholic bigotry...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came under fire on Thursday after appearing in a video that many interpreted as her mockingly recreating a Holy Communion. 

The clip showed Whitmer standing before podcaster Liz Planker, who knelt before the governor as she fed a Dorito chip into Planker’s mouth, resembling a communion ritual.

Planker uploaded the video to her Instagram page to bizarrely bring attention to the “CHIPS Act” while jabbing former President Donald Trump. Coincidentally, Whitmer wore a Harris-Walz cameo hat.

“Chips aren’t just delicious, the CHIPS Act is a game-changer for U.S. tech and manufacturing, boosting domestic production of semiconductors to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers! Donald Trump would put that at risk,” Planker captioned the video. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liz Plank (@feministabulous)

On X, several Republicans and conservative commentators reposted the clip to scold Whitmer for her apparent parody of the communion, which many viewed as blasphemous and sexually suggestive. 

Catholic Vote, one of the nation’s largest Catholic advocacy groups, fiercely Whitmer of promoting “anti-Catholic bigotry.” 

“Gretchen Whitmer is only the latest example of the gross anti-Catholic bigotry festering inside the Democratic Party,” the group wrote.

Trump campaign senior advisor Tim Murtaugh echoed these comments, asking, “Do they want ZERO Catholic votes for Harris?” 

Michael Knowles, a podcast host at the Daily Wire, said, “More decadent-empire behavior from Democrats, this time via Governor Nero of Michigan.” 

Conservative personality and podcast host Jack Posobiec minced no words either, commenting, “She’s committing a Dorito Eucharist. This is blatantly anti-Catholic bigotry.”

Whitmer’s press office did not respond to Headline USA’s request for comment before publication.

