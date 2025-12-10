Wednesday, December 10, 2025

After Train Stabbings, Charlotte Decides to Spend $3.4 Million on Texas PR Agency Headed by a Social Justice Warrior

'There’s no correlation between the contract approved at council last night and anything that’s happened along our system in the past year. The timing was not good, so it makes it look different than it really is...'

Posted by Ken Silva
A fellow passenger attempts to render aid to the Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death on a train in Charlotte --- but it was far too late. PHOTO: Screenshot from footage obtained by Headline USA
A fellow passenger attempts to render aid to the Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death on a train in Charlotte --- but it was far too late. PHOTO: Screenshot from footage obtained by Headline USA

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) On the heels of two train stabbings—one of them deadly—the Charlotte City Council has approved a $3.4 million contract for a Texas-based public relations firm to improve the image of its public transportation system.

The city council voted anonymously Monday to approve the contract for the firm, Sherry Matthews Group. Company founder Sherry Matthews says on her website that she’s interested in “social justice, health, transportation, wildlife protection, and the environment.”

According to the city council meeting agenda, Sherry Matthews Group’s job will be “promoting [Charlotte Area Transit System’s] services, engaging with the community, and enhancing the public’s perception and use of public transit in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.”

The city council put out a request for proposals on Sept. 11, received 18 responses, and eventually found that Sherry Matthews “meets CATS’s needs in terms of qualifications, experience, cost and responsiveness to RFP requirements.”

The approval came just three days after an illegal immigrant from Honduras stabbed a man on a Charlotte train who was defending an old lady from him. The alleged stabber, 33-year-old Oscar Solarzano, was charged with attempted murder, while the heroic victim, Kenyon Dobie, continues to recover from his wounds.

Before that, a homeless man stabbed 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death in late August. The stabber in that case, DeCarlos Brown Jr., faces a state murder charge as well as federal charges. The Justice Department has signaled that it may pursue the death penalty.

Brown’s first federal court hearing is set for Thursday.

CATS spokesman Brett Baldeck told the Charlotte Observer that the PR contract had nothing to do with the stabbings.

“There’s no correlation between the contract approved at council last night and anything that’s happened along our system in the past year,” Baldeck reportedly said. “The timing was not good, so it makes it look different than it really is.”

Local Republicans blasted the move.

“Let us be clear, public safety in Charlotte is not a messaging problem. It’s a leadership problem,” Mecklenburg County Republican Party Chairman Kyle Kirby reportedly said in the statement on Tuesday.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Says US Forces Seized an Oil Tanker Off the Coast of Venezuela in Latest Escalation
Next article
New York Times Editorial Board Urges US To Prepare for Future War With China

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com