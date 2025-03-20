Quantcast
Thursday, March 20, 2025

After Ousting Biden, Dems Now Target Schumer 

'I'm afraid that it may be time for the Senate Democrats to get a new leader...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to media after a Senate Democratic policy luncheon, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Democratic Party has found a new scapegoat for their unpopularity: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. 

Schumer now finds himself on the receiving end of his own party’s vicious attacks after voting to temporarily fund President Donald Trump’s government through September to avoid a government shutdown. 

Democrats wanted Schumer to rally Senate Democrats to block the stopgap bill, even if it meant risking a shutdown of the federal government—something they fiercely opposed when Joe Biden was in the White House. 

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and 2024 loser Tim Walz are among the top Democratic politicians leading the charge against Schumer, according to the Daily Beast. 

“I, myself, don’t give away anything for nothing. I think that’s what happened the other day,” Pelosi said, referring to Schumer’s common-sense decision to vote for the funding bill. She claimed Senate Democrats could have forced Republicans to support a bipartisan bill that would have funded the government for mere four weeks.

Pritzker, at a speech at the Center for American Progress, echoed Pelosi’s remarks, claiming: “I disagree with what he did—and vehemently so. Having an internecine war in the Democratic Party does not help anyone.” 

Walz, in an interview on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast, added, “I believe that Chuck 100 percent believes that he made a decision that reduced the pain and the risk to Americans. I see it now that we’re in a point where… that pain is coming anyway and I think we gave up our leverage.” 

The backlash was so intense that Schumer had to postpone his promo tour for his new book, Antisemitism in America: A Warning, citing security threats. 

Schumer’s support for the stopgap bill prompted Reps. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill. and Glenn Ivey, D-Md., to publicly call for him to step down. 

“I respect Chuck Schumer. I think he had a great, long-standing career, did a lot of great things, but I’m afraid that it may be time for the Senate Democrats to get a new leader,” Ivey claimed on Tuesday. Ramirez also responded affirmatively when asked if Schumer should retire. 

Democrats are all too familiar with throwing one of their own under the bus when it is politically expedient. They forced Biden to exit the 2024 presidential race after their long-running cover-up of his cognitive decline was exposed in his catastrophic debate performance against President Donald Trump. 

