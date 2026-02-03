Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Clintons Agree to Testify on Epstein amid Looming Contempt Vote 

Epstein helped found the Clinton Foundation...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton shakes hands with Jeffrey Epstein as Ghislaine Maxwell looks on. / IMAGE: William J. Clinton Presidential Library via Daily Mail

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Embattled former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary reversed course Monday evening after weeks of defying a House Oversight Committee subpoena tied to their knowledge of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

Attorneys for the Clintons said the Democratic couple would “appear for depositions on mutually agreeable dates” in an email to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and as reported by the New York Times. 

The attorneys also urged Comer to stop a contempt of Congress vote scheduled for Wednesday. The reversal came after several Democrats joined Republicans on the committee to advance contempt proceedings against the Clintons. 

The couple was originally subpoenaed on Aug. 5, 2025, while Hillary Clinton was required to appear for a deposition on Oct. 9 and Bill Clinton on Oct. 14. 

A second subpoena set deposition dates for Jan. 13 for Bill and Jan. 14 for Hillary, with both individuals again failing to appear. 

The Clintons’ reversal followed a blistering letter from Comer rejecting their latest attempt to dictate terms for compliance. 

Bill Clinton initially sought an untranscribed interview in New York. Later, his attorneys demanded limits on the testimony’s scope or that the subpoenas be withdrawn in exchange for a transcribed interview. They also insisted the deposition be capped at four hours and that their own attorneys select the transcriber. 

In a letter Monday, Comer rejected the conditions as “unreasonable.” 

He added, “It has been nearly six months since your clients first received the Committee’s subpoena, more than three months since the original date of their depositions, and nearly three weeks since they failed to appear for their depositions commensurate with the Committee’s lawful subpoenas. Your clients’ desire for special treatment is both frustrating and an affront to the American people’s desire for transparency.” 

Comer’s letter was issued before the Clintons agreed to testify.

Bill Clinton’s relationship with Epstein has reemerged amid the push for a reckoning over Epstein, who was found dead in 2019 in a New York jail cell as he faced sex trafficking charges.

Clinton, like a bevy of other high-powered men, had a well-documented relationship with Epstein in the late 1990s and early 2000s. According to documents and testimony from Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein helped found the Clinton Foundation.

He has not been accused of wrongdoing in his interactions with the late financier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Police Find Biolab in Las Vegas
Next article
Death and Taxes: Ex-IRS Officer Convicted of Murdering Wife

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com