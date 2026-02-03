Clintons Agree to Testify on Epstein amid Looming Contempt Vote 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary reversed course Monday evening after weeks of defying a House Oversight Committee subpoena tied to their knowledge of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Attorneys for the Clintons said the Democratic couple would “appear for depositions on mutually agreeable dates” in an email to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and as reported by the New York Times.

The attorneys also urged Comer to stop a contempt of Congress vote scheduled for Wednesday. The reversal came after several Democrats joined Republicans on the committee to advance contempt proceedings against the Clintons.

The couple was originally subpoenaed on Aug. 5, 2025, while Hillary Clinton was required to appear for a deposition on Oct. 9 and Bill Clinton on Oct. 14.

A second subpoena set deposition dates for Jan. 13 for Bill and Jan. 14 for Hillary, with both individuals again failing to appear.

The Clintons’ reversal followed a blistering letter from Comer rejecting their latest attempt to dictate terms for compliance.

Bill Clinton initially sought an untranscribed interview in New York. Later, his attorneys demanded limits on the testimony’s scope or that the subpoenas be withdrawn in exchange for a transcribed interview. They also insisted the deposition be capped at four hours and that their own attorneys select the transcriber.

In a letter Monday, Comer rejected the conditions as “unreasonable.”

He added, “It has been nearly six months since your clients first received the Committee’s subpoena, more than three months since the original date of their depositions, and nearly three weeks since they failed to appear for their depositions commensurate with the Committee’s lawful subpoenas. Your clients’ desire for special treatment is both frustrating and an affront to the American people’s desire for transparency.”

Comer’s letter was issued before the Clintons agreed to testify.

🚨 After defying lawful subpoenas, Bill and Hillary Clinton are trying to dodge contempt by requesting special treatment. The Clintons are not above the law. Our response to the Clintons' latest demands 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/C5NI1c3ysg — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 2, 2026

Bill Clinton’s relationship with Epstein has reemerged amid the push for a reckoning over Epstein, who was found dead in 2019 in a New York jail cell as he faced sex trafficking charges.

Clinton, like a bevy of other high-powered men, had a well-documented relationship with Epstein in the late 1990s and early 2000s. According to documents and testimony from Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein helped found the Clinton Foundation.

He has not been accused of wrongdoing in his interactions with the late financier.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.