After Claiming to Close Border, Biden Admin. Actively Un-Deporting Illegals

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The interviews with Immigration and Customs Enforcement staff and internal agency memos reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon revealed that the Biden administration is bringing back previously deported Cameroonians whose asylum claims were determined to be invalid in the United States.

The private program was a response to a February 2022 Human Rights Watch report about dozens of Cameroonians deported between 2019 and 2021 and then mistreated by their government, the news source reported. During that time, an estimated 80 to 90 Cameroonians were deported.

However, despite that, some of them are going back to the U.S. under a program with little precedent. Both current and former ICE officials said that all of the people deported under the Trump administration were found not to have valid asylum claims in the country.

“Gutting deportations isn’t enough for the Biden administration, so now they’re apparently bringing back previously deported illegal aliens. These are people who have already had their cases closed, one way or another, and they’ve been returned home,” former ICE official and director of investigations at the Center for Immigration Studies Jon Feere said.

An ICE official was working with outside nonprofits to help relocate the Cameroonians, according to the internal memos. Additionally, one email from earlier this year indicated the director of the Immigrant Rights Clinic at Texas A&M University, Fatma Marouf, was informing an ICE official where one illegal would arrive.

In that incident, the illegal arrived at Virginia’s Washington-Dulles Airport. ICE officials familiar with the program also said that American airports are being used as ports of entry for the Cameroonians in an attempt to keep the public in the dark about the program and avoid concentrating the illegals in a single location.

“These individuals were deported by the order of a court after they were afforded all due process rights. For DHS to arbitrarily reverse court orders to satisfy complaints from an activist group makes a joke out of the entire legal immigration process. It looks like outside activist groups now run the DHS immigration process instead of the courts,” former ICE chief of staff Tom Blank said.