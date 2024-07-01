Quantcast
Monday, July 1, 2024

Arby’s Raises Questions after Changing Logo to Occult ‘All-Seeing Eye’

'The return is near....'

Posted by Molly Bruns

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Arby’s, the fast-food chain known for curly fries and roast beef sandwiches, changed its social media profile pictures to a play off the “Eye of Providence”—the Masonic symbol on the Great Seal of the United States—along with other occultist symbology, raising eyebrows across the internet.

The esoteric marketing campaign was intended to create buzz about the impending return of the much-beloved, triangular potato cakes to their menu, according to Times Now News.

A message in the bio section said simply, “The return is near.”

The company also tweeted out a series of cryptic ads. One featured actor Kyle MacLachlan—known for his roles in cult classics such as Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks and Dune—begging for the return of the potato cakes in an Arby’s drive through before running into the nearby woods and receiving a vision of their return.

While the advertising offered further clues about its meaning, the chain neglected to make a formal announcement until the item officially returned to select locations on Monday.

According to many historical accounts, the triangular shape encompassing the eye was an originally Christian symbol representing the Holy Trinity.

However, some social-media users admonished Arby’s for its apparent references to supernatural forces and secret societies like the Illuminati.

“Jesus is the savior of mankind. The only way to God is through his Son,” one user said. “I rebuke all things Satanic.”

“Creepy and messed up Arby’s,” wrote another user, going by the name Smokahontas. “I don’t think I will eat Arby’s again.”

Several other users expressed excitement for the return of the potato cakes, saying they hoped they would be back forever.

When asked, the Arby’s Twitter account simply responded, “We cannot question the prophecy.”

But some were disappointed by the revelation, particularly coming on the heels of last week’s presidential debate, which made clear that President Joe Biden was not running the country and fueled considerable speculation as to who might actually be calling the shots.

“That is way way less interesting than insinuating that you control the government,” said user Stephen Stahr.

Arby’s removed the potato cakes from their menu three years ago, and brought them back for a limited time to celebrate the chain’s 60th anniversary since opening.

To celebrate the occasion, the restaurant chain also offered potato cake themed merchandise, including candles, t-shirts and enameled pins.

