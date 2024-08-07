Kamala Gave to Leftist Org. Last Year that Supports ‘Defund the Police,’ Reparations

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris donated to an organization last year that supports defunding the police and making the nation’s capital—Washington, D.C.—a permanent “sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants.

Financial disclosures show Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, donated $1,000 to Legal Aid, a leftist nonprofit that works on housing law, in 2023. The couple also donated to the group in 2021, according to the Washington Examiner.

Legal Aid DC claims to be “the district’s oldest and largest civil legal services organization,” but has spent the past several years pushing far left policies.

In 2020, for example, after the Black Lives Matter riots, the group published a statement expressing support for the rioters “demonstrating and demanding a country and society that will treat every one of its residents with dignity and respect.”

A few days later, the group demanded that D.C. decrease its police presence, “especially given the ongoing protest movement.”

Legal Aid DC also backed a law passed in 2020 that made D.C. a “permanent” sanctuary city, thereby preventing local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities. The organization praised the law at the time, arguing it “could lift some of the terror our immigrant neighbors and their families have faced for many years.”

The group also backed a bill to “create a reparations task force and fund to address the impacts of slavery and institutional racism in Washington, D.C.”

Harris’s financial support for Legal Aid DC raises questions about her platform, especially as her campaign tries to distance itself from her past leftist policies.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign blasted Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who has his own history of radical leftism, calling them “every American’s nightmare.”

In his own statement, Trump added, “This is the most Radical Left duo in American history,” he posted on Truth Social. “There has never been anything like it, and there never will be again.”