ACLU Discusses Ways to Help Illegals Stay in the U.S.

'We have this whole plan around the firewall for freedom … the idea that these local officials can really play an important role in stopping the guardrail abuses...'

Anthony D. Romero
Anthony D. Romero

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) The far-left American Civil Liberties Union stated they have a plan on how to advise states and cities can help illegals avoid deportation.

Anthony Romero, the executive director of the ACLU, sat down with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow to discuss the plan the group came up with.

“We have this whole plan around the firewall for freedom … the idea that these local officials can really play an important role in stopping the guardrail abuses,” he said.

Romero proceed to outline how Trump’s administration would try to deport illegal aliens.

“For instance, when they’re going to try and detain and deport all these hundreds of thousands, up to a million, people,” he continued. “That’s an operation that they have the legal power to do, to do the raids.”

He elaborated that it would be difficult due to the amount of illegals.

“But the logistics, they’re going to need mayors and governors or city councils to give them access to police officers or not, jails, where are you going to house all of these folks,” he said.

Romero said he thinks that illegals should be pardoned so they do not have to leave the United States.

He add the cities and states should make it hard for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to do their job.

“They should sever these relationships that they have with the federal government on immigration enforcement,” he added.

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan already said he will have no problem arresting anyone who tries to stand in the way.

He previously told the Denver mayor if he tried to hinder immigration efforts he would arrest him.

“But, look, me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing,” he said. “He’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail.”

Copyright 2024.
