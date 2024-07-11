Quantcast
Thursday, July 11, 2024

A Sucker for Love? Soros Goes on His Knees for Engagement w/ Ex-Weiner Lover

'This happened…we couldn’t be happier...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alex Soros and Huma Adedin (Screenshot / Alex Soros's Instagram)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) It’s official: Huma Abedin and Alex Soros are engaged, just months after making their relationship public. 

Abedin, an infamous aide to Hillary Clinton, and Alex Soros, son of leftist billionaire George Soros, announced their engagement on Instagram Wednesday. 

“This happened…we couldn’t be happier, more grateful, or more in love,” Soros wrote, sharing a photo of him on one knee while holding Abedin’s hand. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexander Soros, PhD (@alexsoros)

Abedin’s engagement with Soros comes after years of drama, headlines, and political embarrassments involving Clinton and her infamous former husband, Anthony Weiner. 

Weiner, a former congressman, resigned in disgrace in 2011 after posting a near-nude photo on Twitter.  

He plotted a comeback in 2013 by running for New York City mayor, before he was hit with fresh allegations of sharing more nude photos to several women. 

In 2016, Weiner was investigated by the FBI for sending sexual texts to a 15-year-old girl.  

During the probe, emails tied to Clinton’s investigation were found on his seized laptop. He pleaded guilty to transferring obscene material to a minor and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison. Shortly thereafter, Abedin filed for divorce. 

For his part, Alex Soros has been embroiled in controversies since inheriting his father’s empire, infamously known for bankrolling radical leftist candidates, including progressive district attorneys, according to the Media Research Center. 

The couple made their relationship public on Valentine’s Day, sharing dinner together in France. According to Page Six, Soros proposed six weeks ago, and the couple recently celebrated in Italy. 

“The best way I can describe the relationship is effortless,” a longtime friend of Abedin told the outlet. “After a lot of tumultuous years for Huma, she’s relaxed and happy and in love.” 

As reported by the news outlet, Abedin a Soros met through a mutual friend. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
