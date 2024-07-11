Top Dem. Dark Money Org.’s Donations Skyrocket to Over $120M in One Year

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) One of the top far-left and pro-Democratic dark money organizations has experienced massive growth, with donations recently surging to over $120 million, tax forms obtained by the Daily Wire revealed.

The Washington D.C.-based organization, Majority Forward, raked in $122 million in tax year 2022, the organization’s IRS form 990 showed. This was a massive increase from the tax year 2021, when the 501(c)(4) organization had just $75 million in revenue, the news source reported. In addition to that, the 2022 figure also surpassed the organization’s revenue of $108 million in 2020.

Tax designation of the organization allows it to raise and spend an unlimited amount of money without disclosing the names of its donors. Majority Forward’s 2022 IRS form listed 125 anonymous donors with their donations. Contributions ranged from lows of $10,000 and $15,000 to astonishing highs of $10 million and $12 million.

Parker Thayer, an Investigative Researcher at the Capital Research Center, thinks that it is proof of Democrats fully embracing “dark money.”

“We can expect that the group’s fundraising will increase even more in 2024. Even though tax forms have a two-year delay in reporting, campaign finance disclosures show that Majority Forward has already moved nearly $40 million to Democrat-aligned Super PACs during the first half of the 2024 cycle,” he said.

The organization’s sizable increase in revenue could result in it becoming a key player in the upcoming election.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Sent. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, are both facing significant competition that could threaten the Democrats’ slim majority in the Senate.

“Majority Forward is enormously influential, even for a dark money group. We’re talking about a $100 million group that is run by the head of, and generously funds, the Senate Majority PAC, which is Chuck Schumer’s super PAC. It’s very hard to get more influential than that. The group doesn’t have a wide network, and it doesn’t spread around its money much, but it sends enormous checks to the groups that count; groups that move money into every election, up and down the ballot, across the country,” Thayer said.