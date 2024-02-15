Soros Dating Former Weiner Lover

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Huma Abedin, the infamous ex-wife of disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner, and Alex Soros, the son of billionaire left-wing donor George Soros, caused a stir on social media when they publicly announced an apparent relationship.

On Wednesday, Soros took to Instagram, sharing a photo of himself with Abedin in Paris, France. The picture featured a flower, petals and a small bouquet. Alongside the photo, Soros captioned, “Happy Valentine’s Day” and tagged Abedin’s profile.

Abedin reposted the photo on her Instagram account, using the temporary photo-sharing feature. This means that the post would vanish within 24 hours. The Daily Mail first reported the photo, but Headline USA independently verified the Instagram posts.

Soros recently made headlines when he was designated as the heir apparent to the leftist Soros empire, which has been actively involved in financing far-left policies, from supporting woke district attorneys to bankrolling left-wing politicians and globalist initiatives, as detailed by MRC Business.

Speculation about Soros’s romantic affairs previously circulated on social media, with many questioning his sexual orientation. However, no concrete evidence has emerged to confirm or dispel these rumors—at least until now.

Abedin gained national attention during the 2016 presidential election when her former boss, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, became entangled in a criminal investigation related to her use of a personal email server for official State Department businesses.

Abedin herself came under scrutiny during the investigation initiated by then-FBI Director James Comey, after her ex-husband Weiner was found to possess some of the emails in question.

Weiner’s history of scandalous behavior dates to 2011 when he resigned from Congress due to sexting controversies. Two years later, Weiner unsuccessfully ran for mayor, facing yet another sex scandal. In 2016, he was caught sexting a minor and sharing a disturbing photo of his crotch while lying beside his toddler son.

According to the New York Post, Abedin filed for divorce in 2017 but later called it off. In 2022, Weiner informed the Post that the divorce was “all but finalized.” Although Weiner and Abedin has been spotted dining together, it remained unclear whether they are still romantically involved.

This is a developing story—please check back later for more updates.