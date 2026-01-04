Sunday, January 4, 2026

9th Circuit Rules Against Ban on Open Carry of Firearms in Most California Counties

The 9th Circuit panel, which consisted of judges N. Randy Smith, Kenneth K. Lee and Lawrence VanDyke, said they applied the standard set forth in a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court case...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Open carry
Open carry / IMAGE: thatmaninblack via YouTube

(, The Center Square) The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit Friday ruled against California’s ban on open carry of firearms in most counties.

The San Francisco-based court’s ruling declared the ban unconstitutional in counties with a population exceeding 200,000. Those counties make up 95% of the state.

According to the written ruling, the panel of three 9th Circuit judges found the ban “is inconsistent with the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms as applied to the states through the Fourteenth Amendment.” The ruling came in the lawsuit that gun owner Mark Baird filed against California Attorney General Rob Bonta. It partially affirmed and partially reversed a 2023 ruling by Judge Kimberly J. Mueller of the U.S. District Court for Eastern California.

The Center Square reached out Friday to the state Attorney General’s Office, which said, “We are committed to defending California’s commonsense gun laws. We are reviewing the opinion and considering all options.”

The 9th Circuit panel, which consisted of judges N. Randy Smith, Kenneth K. Lee and Lawrence VanDyke, said they applied the standard set forth in a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. They noted open carry is part of the nation’s history and tradition.

“It was clearly protected at the time of the Founding and at the time of the adoption of the Fourteenth Amendment,” the judges wrote in their ruling. “There is no record of any law restricting open carry at the Founding, let alone a distinctly similar historical regulation.”

California failed to present evidence of “a relevant historical tradition of firearm regulation with respect to California’s urban open-carry ban,” according to the ruling.

The judges said they found Bruen applied to counties with populations exceeding 200,000. But they said they concluded Baird, the plaintiff, waived his “as-applied challenge by not contesting the district court’s dismissal” in regard to counties with fewer than 200,000 people. They said they affirm the district court’s rejection of Baird’s challenge to the open-carry licensing scheme in the less populated counties, which may issue open-carry permits.

One of the judges, Smith, partially concurred and partially dissented with the majority opinion. He said the restrictions on open carry in more populous counties is constitutional.

“My colleagues got this case half right,” Smith wrote. “The majority opinion correctly holds that California’s open carry licensing scheme is facially constitutional under Bruen. However, my colleagues misread Bruen to prohibit California’s other restrictions on open carry.”

“We should have affirmed the district court,” Smith said, referring to the entire lower court ruling.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dan Bongino Has His Last Day at the FBI
Next article
Maduro Arrives to the US to Face Charges

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com