Thursday, March 13, 2025

72-Year-Old Machine Gun Maker Pleads Guilty to Running Underground Firearms Enterprise

'CARTER is an individual who is well connected and has sold machine guns to multiple prominent local individuals...'

Posted by Ken Silva
A cache of AK-47s allegedly found at the home of a 72-year-old North Carolina man. PHOTO: FBI
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A 72-year-old man known as the “AK Guru” pled guilty on Wednesday to selling firearms without a license.

Earl Carter Jr., 72, of Hamlet, North Carolina, allegedly manufactured more than 1,000 fully automatic AK-47s and other firearms, selling them to groups around the area—including “multiple prominent local individuals,” according to the Justice Department.

After his arrest last October and being denied bail, Carter pled guilty some five months later. His plea agreement is not publicly available. He’s set to be sentenced on June 10.

Charging papers describe an underground gun-making enterprise that could be fit for a Breaking Bad-style television series.

“CARTER has connections around the world who are able to smuggle firearms from Europe into the United States … CARTER has sold over 1000 fully automatic AK-47s to different groups in the area and that individuals from the ‘mountains’ have purchased multiple fully automatic AK-47s a week from CARTER,” stated the FBI’s criminal complaint, which was first reported by Court Watch.

“CARTER is an individual who is well connected and has sold machineguns to multiple prominent local individuals.”

According to the 14-page criminal complaint, the FBI eventually nabbed the 72-year-old Carter because one of his clients turned snitch.

An FBI informant bought four machine guns and two illegal suppressors from someone in Wake County. That person, identified in charging papers as “CD-1,” then snitched on Carter and agreed to cooperate against him.

The FBI executed a search warrant on Carter’s home on Oct. 15, finding a cache of firearms.

“Of these firearms, investigators specifically seized at least one AK style rifle that had a “third pin”; an exterior indicator that an AK style rifle is constructed with parts capable of functioning as a machinegun,” the criminal complaint said.

“In addition to the AK style rifles, over twenty other firearms were found during the search warrant execution. In addition to the firearms being found, investigators also seized a homemade suppressor.”

The criminal complaint said there’s more information about Carter’s criminal enterprise that has yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, the man who snitched on Carter has been revealed to be Fayetteville resident Travis Morgan, who pled guilty last month to also dealing firearms without a license. Morgan’s sentencing is set for May 6.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
