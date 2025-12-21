Sunday, December 21, 2025

3 New York Police Officers Shot and Wounded; Gunman Dead

The suspect fled. When another officer found him a few blocks away, the suspect shot him, then was killed in return fire from that officer and others...

(Headline USAThree police officers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds Saturday, the gunman was dead and another man was wounded after a domestic dispute turned into a volatile confrontation across multiple blocks in Rochester, New York, police said.

One officer was in critical condition, one in serious condition and the third was recovering from less serious injuries after the gunfire Friday night, Police Chief David Smith said at a news conference.

The events began around 10:15 p.m., when a man reported his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her house and might have a gun, Smith said, adding that the caller also told authorities he had a firearm himself.

Police responded, found the ex-boyfriend by the side of the house, and “without warning, they were shot at close range,” Smith said. Two officers were wounded at that point, and in ensuing gunfire — some of it between the suspect and the man who had called 911 — the caller was shot multiple times. He’s hospitalized in serious condition.

The suspect fled. When another officer found him a few blocks away, the suspect shot him, then was killed in return fire from that officer and others, Smith said.

Nearby resident Kenneth Jackson told News10NBC that he heard gunshots and car engines all at once, followed by police cars streaming down a street.

“It was a pretty hectic scene,” he said.

Police haven’t released the names of anyone involved.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

