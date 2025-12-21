Jan. 6 Provocateur Jake Lang Threatens Prison Break for Tina Peters

(José Niño, Headline USA) Jake Lang, a January 6 defendant running for the U.S. Senate in Florida, posted an explicit threat on Monday, declaring he would organize a prison break for Tina Peters, a former county clerk serving nine years stemming from her efforts to prove election fraud, unless she is released by January 31, 2026.

The inflammatory post on X escalates ongoing tensions over Peters’ imprisonment and raises new questions about Lang’s motivations amid persistent allegations from within the January 6 community that he may be a federal informant.

Lang’s post announced “WE THE PEOPLE ARE COMING TO BREAK TINA PETERS OUT OF PRISON IN 45 DAYS!!!” He claimed that if Peters is not released from La Vista Correctional Facility in Pueblo, Colorado, by his deadline, “US MARSHALS & JANUARY 6ERS PATRIOTS WILL BE STORMING IN TO FREE TINA!!”

🚨 BREAKING: WE THE PEOPLE ARE COMING TO BREAK TINA PETERS OUT OF PRISON IN 45 DAYS!!!😳😳 If Tina M. Peters is not released from La Vista Prison in Colorado to Federal Authorities by January 31st, 2026; US MARSHALS & JANUARY 6ERS PATRIOTS WILL BE STORMING IN TO FREE TINA!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2oCWqcjns5 — Jake Lang – January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) December 15, 2025

The threat represents the latest escalation in Lang’s pattern of using provocative rhetoric to build his political brand following his presidential pardon. As Newsweek previously reported, Lang launched his Florida US Senate campaign in March 2025, challenging incumbent Republican Ashley Moody in the 2026 primary with the slogan “We Are Taking Over The Capitol Again.”

Peters served as Mesa County Clerk in Colorado from 2019 to 2023. In 2021, she was accused of allowing unauthorized individuals to access Dominion voting machines during a sensitive software update. On her website, she says she created a “forensic backup of her county’s Dominion Voting System server” in an effort to prove election fraud.

In August 2024, the BBC reported that Peters was convicted on seven charges including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failure to comply with Secretary of State requirements.

Peters, for her part, disavowed Lang.

“This type of inflammatory theatrical rhetoric is contrary to who Tina Peters is, what she stands for, and undermines her lawful actions,” stated a Twitter/X account linked to her.

ATTENTION: Tina Peters is in no way affiliated with any event, gathering, demonstration, or protest at La Vista prison. Tina categorically DENOUNCES and REJECTS any statements or OPERATIONS, public or private, involving a “prison break” or use of force against La Vista or any… — Tina Peters🇺🇸 Whistleblower of fallen Navy SEAL (@realtinapeters) December 16, 2025

Last Thursday, President Donald Trump claimed to have pardoned Peters, posting on Truth Social that she “did nothing wrong, except catching the Democrats cheat in the Election.” However, this pardon carries no legal weight for Peters’ immediate freedom because she was convicted under Colorado state law, not federal law. The presidential pardon power extends only to federal offenses.

The Colorado Department of Corrections explicitly stated they have no plans to transfer Peters to federal custody and are reviewing the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ transfer request through standard procedures. CBS News reported that the federal magistrate judge in Denver denied Peters’ request for release earlier this month, finding that federal courts cannot intervene in ongoing state criminal proceedings absent extraordinary circumstances.

Lang faces persistent suspicions within the January 6 community about his authenticity and motivations. Multiple posts on X claim Lang was a federal informant and previously associated with Antifa and BLM.

Jan. 6er Tim Hale, who was Lang’s cellmate at one point, posted “Jake Lang by his own father’s words was a junkie criminal before January 6. His relatives have outed him as a former BLM/Antifa rioter. Everyone who did time with him knows he’s an anarchist, not MAGA.”

For those still catching up. Jake Lang by his own father's words was a junkie criminal before January 6. His relatives have outed him as a former BLM/Antifa rioter. Everyone who did time with him knows he's an anarchist, not MAGA. Records show he didn't vote for Trump. He spent… https://t.co/9c7tAsanPH pic.twitter.com/TvsPJh1nMP — Tim Hale – Criminally Funny J6er (@LouisofMonmouth) November 19, 2025

No direct evidence or official documentation has been produced to substantiate claims that Lang is a federal informant. Lang himself has directly addressed such speculation, telling Rolling Stone “My integrity stands before God. Why would they let a federal asset be tortured in solitary confinement for years in end?”​​

While imprisoned in June 2024, Lang announced the formation of a nationwide armed militia called the North American Patriot and Liberty Militia, later rebranded as the America First Constitutional Militia. The organization claimed chapters in all 50 states and purported membership exceeding 20,000 people, though extremism researchers believe this number was exaggerated by nearly tenfold per Rolling Stone.

Jon Lewis, an extremism expert at George Washington University, characterized Lang as “a grifter who’s trying to appeal to the absolute lowest common denominator,” adding that he doesn’t believe that Lang’s previous militia project would not become the“flag bearers for the next January 6.” Instead, Lewis argued that Lang’s project is “a symptom of the disease.”

In November 2025, Lang led an anti-Islam march in Dearborn, Michigan, where he attempted the desecration of the Quran, prompting widespread condemnation. As HeadlineUSA previously reported, the incident generated significant media attention and rallied his political base ahead of his Senate campaign.

