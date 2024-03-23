Quantcast
200K Deportation Cases Tossed as DHS Conveniently Forgets to File Paperwork

'Troubling is the almost total lack of transparency on where and why these DHS failures occurred...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
Joe Biden speaks about the economy at Prince George's Community College, Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Largo, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Biden administration botched the deportation proceedings of approximately 200,000 illegal aliens after it inexplicably failed to file the proper paperwork, a new bombshell report revealed. 

According to the non-partisan group Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University, this mass dismissal of deportation proceedings occurred because the DHS neglected to file notices to appear with the court.

The report highlighted that this oversight blocked the immigration courts of proper jurisdiction, consequently stalling the progress of these cases. Even worse is the fact that the Biden administration is unable to properly excuse the errors.

“These large numbers of dismissals and what then happens raise serious concerns,” stated TRAC Immigration, sounding the alarm about the errors.

The staggering figure of 200,000 cases encompasses those initiated from the beginning of the Biden administration through February 2024, including the cases of individuals seeking asylum status.

Notably, the report scolded the federal government’s failure to provide explanations for these mishaps. 

“Troubling is the almost total lack of transparency on where and why these DHS failures occurred,” TRAC Immigration further added.  

“Equally troubling is the lack of solid information on what happened to these many immigrants when DHS never rectified its failure by reissuing and filing new NTAs to restart their Court cases,” it continued. 

The proper deportation process starts with DHS issuing a “Notice to Appear” (NTA) to illegal aliens, which is then submitted to an immigration court. 

The NTA contains crucial information, including the rationale for deportation removals. Without an NTA, immigration judges cannot proceed with the case. 

The absence of an NTA means that illegal aliens, including those seeking asylum, may later discover that their cases have been dismissed. 

“These dismissals therefore potentially extend the time and difficulties that individuals, and their families, face in securing food, shelter and other essentials while waiting for a work permit,” the report elaborated. “Indeed, the lack of clarity about their case may only add to their sense of legal limbo rather than alleviate it.” 

