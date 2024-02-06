11-Month FBI Op w/ 3 Undercover Agents Yields 1 Measly Arrest for Unmarked Silencer

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI used at least three undercover employees and untold other resources to investigate a Tennessee firearms and militia enthusiast for nearly the last year, only to arrest him Monday on a sole charge of having an unregistered silencer.

But the FBI’s arrest of Tennessee man Paul Faye Sr. for having an unmarked silencer does reveal a bureau investigation into militias—specifically, those concerned with border security.

According to charging documents, the FBI first began probing Faye after the October 2022 arrest of Bryan Perry, a man charged with plotting to kill federal agents and illegal immigrants crossing the border. Faye was allegedly a contact in Perry’s cellphone.

In March 2023, an FBI undercover employee, or UCE, began communicating with Faye on TikTok. On April 1, 2023, three FBI undercover employees met with Faye and his two sons.

“During the meeting, FAYE inquired if the UCEs were federal law enforcement. After confirming the UCEs were not law enforcement, FAYE discussed his belief that the government was training to take on its citizens, and more specifically, that the federal government was allowing illegal immigrants to enter the United States to help the government,” the FBI’s criminal complaint said.

“FAYE went on to discuss his tactical training and weapons he had in his possession. During this interaction, which was audio recorded, UCE2 observed a photograph on FAYE’s phone which showed a 6.5 Creedmoor rifle with what appeared to be a suppressor affixed to the end.”

Faye and the undercover agents continued talking throughout 2023. In November, Faye said he was planning to go to the border at Eagle Pass, Texas on Jan. 20 with someone from the NC Patriot Party, a militia in North Carolina. Eagle Pass is the town where the so-called Take Our Border Back convoy held protests against the open border.

On December 14, Faye again met in person with the initial undercover employee.

“During the meeting, FAYE discussed coordinating with militia groups from Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee,” the FBI’s complaint said. “FAYE discussed plans for traveling to the border and how he planned to transport explosive devices to the border without law enforcement detection.”

During that same meeting, the undercover agent asked about a suppressor for an AK47, and Faye allegedly stated he would provide one to the agent, and that it did not have a “tax stamp” on it.

Three days later, the undercover agent showed FAYE the AK-47 rifle they previously discussed. FAYE then produced the suppressor he had previously described to the agent, who purchased the suppressor from FAYE for $100.

Faye apparently never had explosives, as he wasn’t hit with any charges other than having the silencer. Nor is it clear whether he actually went to the border last month, as he had allegedly planned.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.