Quantcast
Wednesday, November 27, 2024

11 AGs Declare War on BlackRock, Vanguard for Coal Market and ESG Manipulation

'BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street formed a cartel to rig the coal market, artificially reduce the energy supply, and raise prices...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ken Paxton
Ken Paxton, flanked by other state attorneys general, addresses media at the U.S. Supreme Court. / IMAGE: @RSBNetwork via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, joined by 10 other attorneys general, sued three of the world’s largest investment firms, alleging antitrust violations and attempts to manipulate the coal market. 

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court, accuses BlackRock, State Street Corporation and Vanguard Group of pressuring coal producers to implement so-called green energy goals. These demands came after the investing firms acquired substantial stockholdings in the coal market in 2021.

According to Paxton, the three investment giants coordinated through the Climate Action 100 and Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative to signal their “mutual intent to reduce the output of thermal coal, which predictably increased the cost of electricity for Americans across the United States.”

These firms also allegedly deceived investors who chose not to invest in ESG funds to maximize profits, yet the firms pursued ESG strategies regardless. 

Paxton slammed the investment giants in a press release, asserting that Texas “will not tolerate the illegal weaponization of the financial industry in service of a destructive, politicized ‘environmental’ agenda.” 

Paxton added, “BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street formed a cartel to rig the coal market, artificially reduce the energy supply, and raise prices. Their conspiracy has harmed American energy production and hurt consumers. This is a stunning violation of State and federal law.”

The other states joining the lawsuit are Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, West Virginia and Wyoming. The Buzbee Law Firm and Cooper & Kirk serve as outside counsel. 

In a separate press statement, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey echoed Paxton’s concerns. 

“Again, this is an example of companies pushing their climate agenda, using investments to force other companies and people to abide by their ideology,” Morrisey stated. “These companies should only be maximizing returns for investors, not working to advance their radical climate change agenda by leveraging their holdings and pressuring American energy companies.” 

Read the lawsuit below.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Judge Tosses J6 Provocateur Ray Epps’s Defamation Lawsuit against Fox News
Next article
Cruz Blasts MSNBC’s Katy Tur for Being the ‘PR Arm of Hezbollah’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com