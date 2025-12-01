Sources Say Zelenskyy May Flee Ukraine as Top Aid Caught in Corruption Probe

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The corruption in Ukraine that the Biden administration turned a blind eye toward — and that Democrats even impeached President Donald Trump for wanting to investigate in 2019 — has finally come home to roost for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After the former sitcom star’s top aide-de-camp resigned over a $100 million corruption scandal, rumors were running rampant that Zelenskyy himself could be next.

BREAKING:⚠️ ZELENSKY IS FINISHED — THE GLOBALISTS ARE CUTTING HIM LOOSE The moment everyone expected has finally arrived. Volodymyr Zelensky — once the media’s golden idol, the globalists’ perfect puppet, and the West’s most useful asset — is now being sacrificed.… pic.twitter.com/ZawDkHxrbz — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) November 28, 2025

Some were even speculating that Zelenskyy — who is currently touring the United Kingdom and Ireland — might quickly be evacuated to Israel, where some of his oligarch associates already have sought refuge to avoid prosecution for embezzling funds.

Just in🔥 Colonel Douglas MacGregor says that US Officials are preparing plans to evacuate Ukrainian President Zelensky to 'israel' where he would be free from international prosecution. He would be joining his close allies, Aleksander Tsukerman and Timur Mindich, who fled… pic.twitter.com/y8pDqs0bc9 — UNN (@UnityNewsNet) December 1, 2025

The long-simmering issue came to a head — literally — after a golden toilet was discovered in the apartment of a close Zelenskyy ally, Timur Mindich.

🇺🇦 Anticorruption agencies wiretapped Zelensky in the golden toilet apartment! -> That’s the reason Zelensky went after them. A golden toilet is located in one of the bathrooms of the apartment of Zelensky's business partner Timur Mindich. (where Zelensky held meetings) Next… pic.twitter.com/ttQAyFvOLv — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) July 30, 2025

The sweeping anti-corruption probe already has forced out two of Zelenskyy’s top cabinet members, and most recently it resulted in the resignation of his “right-hand man and top peace negotiator,” Andriy Yermak, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Yermak’s home was searched last week amid allegations linking him to a scheme to force contractors to pay kickbacks to the state-run nuclear-energy company, Energoatom.

“Yermak’s resignation for Zelensky is almost like cutting off his right arm,” said Ukrainian political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko, according to the Washington Post. “It’s extremely painful — physically and psychologically. A psychological vacuum will appear around Zelensky. Yermak was always next to him.”

Zelenskyy previously condemned corruption in the energy sector, which had led to a more than yearlong investigation called “Operation Midas.”

“Right now it is extremely difficult for everyone in Ukraine — enduring power outages, Russian strikes and losses,” Zelenskyy said in a recent social-media statement. “It is absolutely unacceptable that, amid all this, there are also some schemes in the energy sector.”

The episode harks back to the Burisma scandal that previously ensnared former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump pressured Zelenskyy to investigate the quid-pro-quo influence peddling that had seen Biden, while serving as vice president, threaten to pull a billion-dollar investment if a prosecutor investigating Burisma, a top Ukrainian natural gas company, wasn’t fired.

Democrats impeached Trump over the episode, although he ultimately was acquitted in the Senate.

Evidence from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a subsequent House investigation ultimately validated many of the concerns about the Biden’s involvement in the corruption scandal. However, Joe Biden issued a blanket preemptive pardon to his son during the final month of his presidency.

It remains unclear how Yermak’s departure and the political peril Zelenskyy finds himself in may impact further peace talks with Russia.

Trump has been urging the two parties to go to the negotiating table, with Yermak leading the way in representing Ukraine’s interests.

Zelenskyy said he intended to put up a strong front, despite the setback.

“Russia is eager for Ukraine to make mistakes,” he wrote in a Telegram post.

“We won’t make any,” he added. “If we lose our unity, we risk losing everything – ourselves, Ukraine, and our future. We must stand together.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.