Monday, December 1, 2025

Sources Say Zelenskyy May Flee Ukraine as Top Aid Caught in Corruption Probe

'Yermak’s resignation for Zelensky is almost like cutting off his right arm. It’s extremely painful — physically and psychologically...'

Posted by Editor 1
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, listen as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Kyiv. / PHOTO: AP

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The corruption in Ukraine that the Biden administration turned a blind eye toward — and that Democrats even impeached President Donald Trump for wanting to investigate in 2019 — has finally come home to roost for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After the former sitcom star’s top aide-de-camp resigned over a $100 million corruption scandal, rumors were running rampant that Zelenskyy himself could be next.

Some were even speculating that Zelenskyy — who is currently touring the United Kingdom and Ireland — might quickly be evacuated to Israel, where some of his oligarch associates already have sought refuge to avoid prosecution for embezzling funds.

The long-simmering issue came to a head — literally — after a golden toilet was discovered in the apartment of a close Zelenskyy ally, Timur Mindich.

The sweeping anti-corruption probe already has forced out two of Zelenskyy’s top cabinet members, and most recently it resulted in the resignation of his “right-hand man and top peace negotiator,” Andriy Yermak, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Yermak’s home was searched last week amid allegations linking him to a scheme to force contractors to pay kickbacks to the state-run nuclear-energy company, Energoatom.

“Yermak’s resignation for Zelensky is almost like cutting off his right arm,” said Ukrainian political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko, according to the Washington Post. “It’s extremely painful — physically and psychologically. A psychological vacuum will appear around Zelensky. Yermak was always next to him.”

Zelenskyy previously condemned corruption in the energy sector, which had led to a more than yearlong investigation called “Operation Midas.”

“Right now it is extremely difficult for everyone in Ukraine — enduring power outages, Russian strikes and losses,” Zelenskyy said in a recent social-media statement. “It is absolutely unacceptable that, amid all this, there are also some schemes in the energy sector.”

The episode harks back to the Burisma scandal that previously ensnared former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump pressured Zelenskyy to investigate the quid-pro-quo influence peddling that had seen Biden, while serving as vice president, threaten to pull a billion-dollar investment if a prosecutor investigating Burisma, a top Ukrainian natural gas company, wasn’t fired.

Democrats impeached Trump over the episode, although he ultimately was acquitted in the Senate.

Evidence from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a subsequent House investigation ultimately validated many of the concerns about the Biden’s involvement in the corruption scandal. However, Joe Biden issued a blanket preemptive pardon to his son during the final month of his presidency.

It remains unclear how Yermak’s departure and the political peril Zelenskyy finds himself in may impact further peace talks with Russia.

Trump has been urging the two parties to go to the negotiating table, with Yermak leading the way in representing Ukraine’s interests.

Zelenskyy said he intended to put up a strong front, despite the setback.

“Russia is eager for Ukraine to make mistakes,” he wrote in a Telegram post.

“We won’t make any,” he added. “If we lose our unity, we risk losing everything – ourselves, Ukraine, and our future. We must stand together.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Seditious Senator Doubles Down on Urging Troop Insubordination
Next article
Trump Issues White House Invitation to Families of the Two National Guard Members Who Were Shot

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com