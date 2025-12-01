Seditious Senator Doubles Down on Urging Troop Insubordination

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., stunningly doubled down on his seditious rhetoric during a Sunday appearance on Meet the Press.

Kelly and other members of the so-called Seditious Six — all lawmakers with military or intelligence backgrounds — have been evasive when pressed on what orders from the Trump administration they deemed “illegal” after encouraging insubordination from troops in a controversial video.

Kelly has claimed his comments were innocent, but he now faces investigation and potential court martial after the Department of War found him to be in violation of several statutes under U.S. military code.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: The Department of War has received serious allegations of misconduct against Captain Mark Kelly, USN (Ret.). In accordance with the Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. § 688, and other applicable regulations, a thorough review of these allegations… — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) November 24, 2025

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth even slammed Kelly, a retired Navy captain and former astronaut, for displaying his medals in the wrong order.

So “Captain” Kelly, not only did your sedition video intentionally undercut good order & discipline…but you can’t even display your uniform correctly. Your medals are out of order & rows reversed. When/if you are recalled to active duty, it’ll start with a uniform inspection. https://t.co/rsSyrPcmbg — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) November 25, 2025

However, Kelly fired back defiantly in his interview Sunday with Meet the Press host Kristen Welker, saying Hegseth and President Donald Trump were “not serious people.”

He also dug himself deeper on the sedition allegations, saying service members did not need to seek legal counsel before deciding to refuse orders, instead relying on their own judgment and political values.

“If you don’t have time, just say simply, ‘I’m not gonna do that, it’s against the law,’” Kelly said.

The Seditious Six rhetoric has come under even more scrutiny after an Afghani gunman attacked two National Guardsmen in an ambush Wednesday near a Washington, D.C., Metro station.

Several online security experts and other pundits have warned that the growing calls for sedition and efforts to sow chaos through political violence have all the hallmarks of a domestic color revolution being run by the CIA to force the Trump administration out of power.

Kelly, who was rumored to be former President Barack Obama’s choice to replace Joe Biden on the 2024 presidential ticket after party leaders pulled a bait-and-switch, has threatened to use lawfare and politically motivated investigations in the Senate to retaliate against Hegseth for daring to investigate him.

Leftist media outlets including CNN and the Washington Post were scrambling to change the subject from the Seditious Six on Sunday by attacking Hegseth himself for allegedly urging drone strikes to kill Venezuelan narco-terrorists.

“We’re going to have an investigation,” Kelly told Welker. “We’re going to have a public hearing. We’re going to put these folks under oath. And we’re going to find out what happened. And then, there needs to be accountability.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.