Quantcast
Wednesday, February 7, 2024

YouTube Vows to Censor ‘Hate Speech’ in 2024 Election News

'We quickly evolve and adapt when new challenges emerge, and we’ll do so again...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Google sign
A Google sign hangs over an entrance to the company's new building in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) YouTube CEO Neal Mohan wrote in his post that the Big Tech company that is controlled by Google will be censoring undesirable speech to the social media platform that is related to the 2024 election while promoting the “authoritative sources” that would “inform” the public about the upcoming election.

In his post, Mohan wrote that YouTube will use everything in its power, including things like search and recommendations, to wipe out “hate speech” and “boost authoritative sources,” adding that it will be done when people search for topics that are related to the elections.

Mohan also talked about how the censorship machine that would become responsible for the destruction of everyone who opposes the mainstream narrative works when facing people who are using the social media platform and what YouTube plans to do about that this year.

“Another way we uphold our responsibility is by connecting people with high-quality information. This is more important than ever as elections take place across the globe – more than 50 countries will hold elections this year,” he wrote, adding that it is important to protect the “creator economy” and “children.”

YouTube CEO then added that the platform is “ensuring that when people look for election news on YouTube, authoritative sources are prominent in their searches and recommendations,” without providing any details on how exactly YouTube is going to be “ensuring” it.

Mohan also dismissed the past years’ high levels of censorship on all social media platforms, including YouTube, and added that the company will continue the trend.

“We spent years investing in a playbook to responsibly manage content on YouTube including longstanding, rigorously enforced policies against hate speech, incitement to violence, election interference and more. We quickly evolve and adapt when new challenges emerge, and we’ll do so again,” the YouTube CEO wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
John McCain Donor IDed as Source of Deep-Fake Biden Robocalls in New Hampshire
Next article
Obama, Bill Clinton to Join Biden for Campaign Fundraiser

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com