Yale Psychiatrist Promotes Shunning Trump Voters During the Holidays

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) A Yale University psychiatrist suggested people shun their friends and family members if they voted for President-elect Donald Trump in a Friday interview.

Child-psychiatry fellow Amanda Calhoun told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that a boycott might be best for some leftists’ mental health.

“There is a societal push that, if somebody is your family, they are entitled to your time,” she said. “And I think the answer is absolutely not.”

She claimed if members of Reid’s far-left audience believed a Trump vote went against their values it was acceptable to avoid family during the upcoming holidays.

“So, if you are going through a situation where you have family members or you have close friends who you know have voted in ways that are against you, that are against your livelihood, then it’s completely fine to not be around those people, and to tell them why,” Calhoun claimed. “To say, ‘I have a problem with the way that you voted because it went against my very livelihood, and I’m not going to be around you this holiday, I need to take some space for me,’” she added.

The psychiatrist’s comment came after woke universities enacted safe spaces and coping activities in the wake of Trump’s win over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Women’s liberal arts college Bryn Mawr in Pennsylvania established an “informal gathering space” with catered food for students post election.

The president of the college also wanted to turn a portion of a building into a “politics free zone.”

A private high school in New York City allowed “excused absences” the day after the election to help snowflake students cope with the results.

Trump captured all swing states and received 312 electoral votes compared to Harris’s 226 electoral votes.

The president-elect also received the popular vote.