Woman Shot at CIA Headquarters Was Driving Drunk and Crashed Through Gate

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The woman shot outside of CIA headquarters last Thursday had been at a bar earlier that night and was extremely intoxicated, according to recently filed charges.

The driver, Monia Spadaro, now faces a DUI charge, as well as a federal charge for endangering law enforcement.

The charging papers against Spadaro filed on Friday state that she was driving a gray Toyota Corolla down the wrong way on the CIA’s campus at 3:38 a.m. on Thursday—prompting a CIA Police Officer to activate the lights and sirens on a marked vehicle and drive toward her.

“The driver did not stop after the signals were activated and instead continued toward the main security gate, while executing several reckless maneuvers by changing lanes from outbound to inbound and back to outbound lanes of travel. An additional marked CIA Police vehicle was stationed at the security gate with emergency lights activated in an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle,” the criminal complaint states.

Charging papers corroborate earlier reports that the woman shot outside of CIA HQ last week was simply a drunk driver. Also, today I learned that the CIA has police officers working on FBI task forces. I didn't know that was a thing until reading these charging papers. https://t.co/KswVZxYfjd pic.twitter.com/zrXlaxlK0X — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) May 28, 2025

“The Toyota Corolla disregarded all attempts to stop and continued toward the main security gate, while increasing its speed. A CIA Police Officer was positioned on foot near the security gate as the driver continued towards him and the gate at a high rate of speed. As the driver arrived at the gate, shots were fired, and the driver sustained a gunshot wound.”

Spadaro was taken to Fairfax INOVA Hospital, where she identified herself and admitted she had been drinking at a bar called Patsy’s earlier.

According to Court Watch, which first reported the criminal complaint, Spadaro has a prior DUI conviction from 2021. She’s currently in custody and has a detention hearing this afternoon.

When the CIA shooting was initially reported last week, many observers wondered whether it was related to the assassination of two Israeli embassy staffers that occurred hours before. Authorities have confirmed that wasn’t the case.

