Woman Invokes George Floyd in Dramatic Airline Meltdown

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A crazed woman was escorted off her Spirit Airlines flight after she invoked Black Lives Matter icon George Floyd in a dramatic meltdown, TMZ reported.

#viral @realkingjon This is the whole uneditded video #fyp #spiritairlines ♬ original sound – KingJon

The Spirit Airlines rage incident took place on March 23, when a plane was preparing to leave Las Vegas.

While video footage did not capture the full scene, it did show police attempting to escort the hysterical woman off the plane, eventuating in her arrest.

Police officers told the woman that they intended to handcuff her after she struck one of them, to which she responded that she had “been there before,” alluding to the fact that she is black.

“I will walk out on my own,” she said as she refused to comply with police orders as she proclaimed her love of liberty. “Can I do that with freedom? All I care about is freedom.”

As police officers attempted to put on the cuffs, she began to wail loudly, shouting that they were hurting her, and comparing herself to George Floyd, who died after an arrest in 2020.

“I’m not scared,” she continued. “I’ve f**king been there before…You’re hurting me, sheriff,” she said before screaming.

“Why are you touching my leg? I can’t breathe. This is George Floyd,” she continued. “Why did you do that to me?”

Officers appeared to be taking a gentle approach throughout, suggesting the performative display was intended to go viral as many passengers were shown recording the event.

The Spirit Airlines tirade—which neither the Las Vegas Police Department nor Spirit Airlines had commented on as of Saturday—was the latest in a long string of airplane misbehavior, which is often politicized.

The crazed woman in this instance expressed her support for both Palestine and the Congo, while mixing in insults for her fellow passengers and the police officers.

“I didn’t scare anyone, them people are already scared!” she added. “It’s Congo and Palestine. What the f*** are we scared of?. . . I don’t wanna go to jail, fatso.”

It follows other recent viral meltdowns that similarly left viewers wondering if the entire episode was staged.

Last July, Texas marketing specialist Tiffany Gomas became part of internet meme history when she implied—according to the interpretations of many—that the person seated next to her was a lizard person.

“That motherf–ker is not real,” she said in a profanity-laden tirade before being escorted off the American Airlines flight.

The way the whole plane looked back lmao pic.twitter.com/bLiUAN8kuk — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) July 3, 2023

”… You can sit on this plane and you can f–king die with them or not,” she continued. “I’m not going to.”

Some recent meltdowns have been less benign, such as an altercation over the Christmas holidays between a Delta Air Lines flight attendant and a passenger who went ballistic after claiming to have been misgendered.

NEW: Delta employee fed up with the pronoun police & threatens to kick man out of LaGuardia airport who whined about being "misgendered." Give this man a raise! "Wasn't intentional. But if you want to take it personal, that's ok." The person in the video, a friend of Dylan… pic.twitter.com/KfC1ojMGln — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 26, 2023

Meanwhile the niece of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was charged in December for a a drunken, post-Thanksgiving tirade, in which she attempted to invoke her family ties.

Perhaps more embarrassingly for her uncle, who was campaigning against former President Donald Trump at the time for the GOP presidential nomination—attempted to avoid justice by namedropping his top campaign rival.

And in another March mishap, a passenger of Indian or Middle Eastern origin who appeared to be intoxicated unleashed a string of anti-white and anti-Semitic slurs.

This was Tuesday. Part 1 of 3. 👇 “You as a k*** human” pic.twitter.com/7xFzK87cb1 — Joe Has Dementia (@RokerGlasses) March 21, 2024

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.