Woke Snow White Is Disney’s Biggest Flop in Years

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler as 'Snow White' / IMAGE: Walt Disney Studios via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Disney’s controversial live-action remake of Snow White has become its worst-performing wide-release reboot in nearly a decade, marking yet another case of “go woke, go broke.” 

The 2025 film reportedly cost $410 million to make and promote, but it barely grossed $200 million worldwide, resulting in an official loss of more than $ 210 million, according to IMDb.com data reported by Fox News.

The last time Disney suffered a flop of this scale was in 2016 with Pete’s Dragon, a reboot of the 1977 film. The 2016 movie made just $143.7 million, though it only cost $65 million to produce. 

Snow White‘s downfall came after more than a year of backlash. over its overt fixation on diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, and its rejection of the original 1937 film’s characters and iconic storyline. 

Rachel Zegler, who starred in the 2025 film, attacked the original cartoon as “creepy” during a 2022 interview at Disney’s D23 Expo. 

“I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so,” Zegler bemoaned. “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time.” 

Zegler’s comments, combined with industry-wide strikes, reportedly led Disney to push the film’s release by a full year. However, such a delay only made the reboot’s debacle worse. 

Zegler shocked critics when she took to social media to issue disturbing threats against President Donald Trump and his supporters. 

“May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace,” Zegler wrote on Instagram. “F**k Donald Trump.” 

In August 2024, she added to the controversy by voicing support for the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, writing: “And always remember, free Palestine.” 

She ultimately walked back her rhetoric, claiming that “hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding.” 

Her apology came too little, too late for movie-goers. 

