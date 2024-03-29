Quantcast
Thursday, March 28, 2024

Woke DEI Gaming Co. Blames Backlash on ‘Far-Right’

'For the past 4 months, my company (Sweet Baby Inc) has been targeted by a far-right harassment campaign/conspiracy theory...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Sweet Baby Inc. Official Twitter account and its posts blocked for everyone except the woke subscribers / IMAGE: Sweet Baby Inc. Official Twitter account

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) A video game company that was rightfully blamed for pushing DEI in the latest video games dismissed the concerns of gamers by saying that the backlash from their projects was started by the “far-right.”

The company, Sweet Baby Inc., has dominated headlines in tech circles after a community of gamers created a group on Steam, a platform where gamers can buy video games, to highlight which games should be avoided based on the fact that the now-infamous company was involved in their creation, Blaze Media reported.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War: Ragnarok and Alan Wake 2 were among the latest video games that suffered from the company’s injection of DEI.

Even though the company essentially destroyed these games, the cofounder of Sweet Baby Inc. David Bedard still denied that the company was responsible for its actions by saying that the backlash from the gamers was part of a “far-right” harassment campaign.

“For the past 4 months, my company (Sweet Baby Inc) has been targeted by a far-right harassment campaign/conspiracy theory… More than the frustrations caused by the harassment, and the precautions we’re putting in place as a result of that, the toughness comes from the fact that this entire campaign is based on misinformation,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

However, despite the claims that the criticism is just a “far-right” attack, the company’s website says otherwise. On the website, Sweet Baby Inc. notes that the company’s consultation process includes a “multitude of perspectives” while bringing in “diverse voices to solve diverse problems.” The company also said that it provides “Cultural Consultation, Sensitivity And Inclusivity Reading, Risk and Opportunities Assessment and more.”

In addition to bragging about its ability to “assemble and lead” teams of “new and marginalized voices,” the company also said that it provides resources for “new and marginalized talent” with the potential to “change [the] industry if given the proper support.”

Aside from gamers, other people criticized the company, with a recent UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland saying that the entire video game industry is incredibly woke.

“Well, you guys, the video game industry is a leftist cesspool. I am the definition of what these people hate,” he said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
