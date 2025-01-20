Within Minutes of Trump Becoming President, CBP Phone App Terminated

CBP claimed the phone app was “a key scheduling tool and part of DHS’s efforts to incentivize noncitizens to use lawful, safe, humane, and orderly pathways and processes.”

It also instructed “noncitizens located in Central or Northern Mexico who seek to travel to the United States” to use the app “to submit information in advance and schedule an appointment to present themselves at Southwest Border land ports of entry.”

The ports identified were Nogales, Arizona; Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo, and El Paso, Texas; and Calexico and San Ysidro, California.

After the app was launched, Texas sued, arguing, “The Biden Administration deliberately conceived of this phone app with the goal of illegally pre-approving more foreign aliens to enter the country and go where they please once they arrive.”

Under current law, foreign nationals are allowed to be “paroled” or released into the country on “a case-by-case and temporary basis, for significant public benefit or urgent humanitarian need.”

This wasn’t the case as millions were released en masse through the parole programs, resulting in multiple lawsuits by dozens of state attorneys general.

The app was another example of Mayorkas violating federal law, House Republicans who impeached him for creating it and other parole programs argued last year.

“Secretary Mayorkas has ignored a co-equal branch of government by unlawfully abusing the CBP One app to grant mass parole to hundreds of thousands of otherwise-inadmissible aliens at our Southwest border under the smokescreen of lawful entry – often with limited or no vetting,” U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-LA, and former U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-NC, said during a congressional hearing investigating the app. “We know the vast majority of the individuals who schedule an appointment with the app are released into the interior, showing this now-impeached DHS secretary has no intention of ending the historic crisis at our borders or the perverse incentives that helped create it.”