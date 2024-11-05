Quantcast
Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Guam’s Legislature Flips Republican for 1st Time in Nearly 2 Decades

'Guam’s straw poll only got the 2016 race wrong, when former Sen. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but Trump won the Electoral College vote...'

FILE - Tourists watch the sun set along a popular beach in Tamuning, Guam, May 6, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Pacific Daily News has reported that U.S. territory Guam will have a Republican legislature for the first time since 2008—a good early indicator for Donald Trump and other Republicans on the U.S. mainland.

The Pacific Daily News said the unofficial tally was finalized around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday in Guam, with Republican James “Jim” Moylan capturing about 53% of the vote to remain Guam’s delegate.

“Democrats took three of the top five spots in the race for the Legislature, but Republicans won a majority with all precincts counted, taking nine spots to six for Democrats,” the local newspaper reported.

While Republicans took the legislature, Kamala Harris reportedly took the early lead in Guam’s presidential straw poll, wining about 49.5% of the vote to Trump’s 46.22%.

Guam residents don’t have a say in the U.S. presidential election, but their straw poll has predicted the winner of the popular vote for president in every race since 1980, according to the Pacific Daily News.

“Guam’s straw poll only got the 2016 race wrong, when former Sen. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but Trump won the Electoral College vote,” the newspaper explained.

Republicans have done increasingly well in Guam’s presidential straw poll since 2012, when Barrack Obama swept the territory with more than 72.5% of the vote against Mitt Romney. Clinton did about as well in 2016—71.6%—but in 2020 Joe Biden only took 55.3%, and Harris is set to perform worse this election.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

