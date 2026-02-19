Whoopi Goldberg Caught in Epstein List, Suddenly Offers Context

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The hosts of The View are now offering explanations for why individuals may appear in the trove of Jeffrey Epstein files released by the Department of Justice — but only after one of their own became entangled in the documents.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg was referenced 21 times in the Epstein files, including one instance in which an individual asked Epstein whether he would offer to fly Goldberg on his private jet to a charity event in Monaco.

The email was sent on May 8, 2013, roughly five years after Epstein pleaded guilty to procuring a child for prostitution. The Media Research Center first exposed this email and other mentions of Goldberg on Feb. 4.

Epstein responded in a typo-laden reply: “no thnaks.”

On Tuesday, Goldberg and her co-hosts rushed to downplay the mentions, insisting that being referenced in the documents does not imply wrongdoing.

Tellingly, this defense comes after President Donald Trump initially argued against releasing the full set of files, citing concerns over privacy and the potential misuse of sensitive information.

“Anybody can be on this list,” said co-host Joy Behar.

“Anybody,” Goldberg added. “Well, this is my point. Because I’m telling you when I tell you people are trying to turn me into — I wasn’t his girlfriend. I wasn’t his friend.”

“But Trump is on the list 38,000 times. Come on!” Behar interjected.

“Well, I can’t speak to him, but I’m speaking about me because I’m getting dragged. People actually believe that I was with him. It’s like, honey, come on,” Goldberg continued.

The comments stood in sharp contrast to the hosts’ vocal demands that the full Epstein files be released just months ago.

“Bottom line is this — release the damn files and release them now. Release everything,” co-host Ana Navarro said in one show, as clipped by X page Western Lensman.

A clip revealing the hypocrisy is available here