Ex-Biden ‘Ministry of Truth’ Official Lands Powerful Spy Court Post

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of the top officials who helped orchestrate the so-called Disinformation Governance Board during the Biden administration has been appointed to advise the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

The controversial official, Jennifer Daskal, was appointed Feb. 1 as a legal adviser by the presiding judges of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review.

The position, first reported by The Washington Free Beacon, is formally titled amicus curiae and is also known as “friend of the court.” The highly influential role involves advising judges on legal issues related to foreign surveillance warrants in national security cases, according to the Free Beacon.

Specifically, Daskal would perform “actions necessary and proper for the execution of the Board’s responsibilities.”

According to the court’s website, members of the permanent amicus pool serve without fixed expiration dates and remain eligible to weigh in on surveillance cases.

For instance, three individuals — Laura Donohue, Amy Jeffress and Marc Zwillinger — were appointed to that role in 2015 and remain active to this day.

Daskal is no stranger to high-level appointments. In 2022, she served as acting principal deputy general counsel at the Biden-led Department of Homeland Security and drafted the charter for the controversial Disinformation Governance Board.

The short-lived board was scrapped after widespread backlash over what critics described as a federal censorship apparatus designed to police so-called disinformation, a vague term frequently applied to speech that counters left-leaning political narratives.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, warned that Daskal’s appointment risks further eroding public trust in the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

“The American people need to have confidence in the people tasked to serve as amici before the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court,” Grassley said, pointing to legislation that would empower Congress to appoint amici curiae to the FISA-related courts.

The bill, titled the FISA Accountability Act, would strip the power to appoint amici curiae from the presiding judges of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review.

Bush appointee U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga and Obama appointee appellate Judge Stephen Higginson currently hold that authority.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., doubled down on Grassley’s warning on X: