Trump Pushes Early Voting, Mail-In Ballots in ‘Swamp the Vote’ Initiative

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump officially embraced early voting, mail-in ballots and absentee voting on June 4, 2024, to defeat cheating Democrats, reversing course from his previous criticism and questioning the legitimacy of those methods that became popularized during 2020.

The Swamp The Vote USA initiative encompassed non-traditional voting methods and the Republican National Committee-sponsored Trump Force 47, the grassroots organizing program, promoted them, the New York Post reported.

“Republicans must win and we will use every appropriate tool to beat the Democrats because they are destroying our country. Whether you vote absentee, by mail, early in-person or on election day, we are going to protect the vote. We make sure your ballot is secure and your voice is heard,” Trump said.

He then said that conservatives need to “swamp” Democrats with votes so that they would not be able to cheat.

“We must swamp the radical Democrats with a massive turnout. The way to win is to swamp them, if we swamp them with votes they can’t cheat. You need to make a plan, register, and vote in any way possible. We have got to get your vote,” Trump added.

The Trump campaign stated that Trump Force 47 will use “personalized voter contacts to generate new absentee or mail ballot registrations and early in-person voting commitments.”

Despite current support, Trump used to oppose mal-in-voting throughout the 2020 election by saying that the practice is “totally corrupt.”

However, he changed his mind in April of this year in one of his Truth Social posts.

“ABSENTEE VOTING, EARLY VOTING, AND ELECTION DAY VOTING ARE ALL GOOD OPTIONS. REPUBLICANS MUST MAKE A PLAN, REGISTER, AND VOTE!” he wrote.

The initial reason why Trump didn’t like the non-in-person voting methods was because Joe Biden suddenly came on top in the last moments of the 2020 election in the swing states because of mail-in voting.

It was also reported that Democrats outnumbered Republicans using absentee or mail-in ballots in that election by 58% to 32%.