BREAKING: White Mother Criminally Charged for Using Racial Slur after Black Child Took Her Property

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In late April 2025, a Minnesota mother, Shiloh Hendrix, was recorded at a public park in Rochester, Minnesota, after she berated a 5-year-old black child for allegedly taking items from her 18-month-old son’s diaper bag—calling the kid the “N-word.” The recording went viral soon thereafter.

Now, Hendrix is facing criminal charges over the matter. The prosecutor on the case is Michael Spindler-Krage.

The city of Rochester announced the charges Tuesday. Hendrix faces 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for three counts of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint filed by Rochester police officer Dylan Beck, the incident started at a local park, where a 5-year-old autistic child took apple sauce from Hendrix’s bag. Hendrix chased after the boy. So did the boy’s father, Somali national Sharmake Beyle Omar, according to the police complaint.

In the video, the Somalian denied that the kid rifled through the mother's bag. "Nobody dig into your shit," he said.

The Somalian later admitted that the kid indeed took the mother's stuff — and yet they charged her anyway. https://t.co/Dz71WBo6zl pic.twitter.com/WihxrGmkxu — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) August 26, 2025

“[Hendrix] became very angry while chasing [the child]. [Hendrix] shouted at him and repeatedly used a racial epithet (the N-word; [the child] is of Somali background) … Based on her anger and words, [Omar] feared that defendant may strike [the child],” the complaint says. “[Hendrix angrily grabbed the food item from [the child].”

That’s when Omar began filming Hendrix in a video that would go viral.

“Don’t dig into people’s shit, you dumb fuck,” Hendrix told the Somali man. “He took my son’s stuff.”

In a press release, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said the incident has affected her community.

“This was a situation that deeply affected many people, especially our communities of color, and caused real turmoil in our community,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said in a press release.

“We acknowledge the lasting impact this incident has had, not only on those directly involved and across our community, but also in the broader conversations happening at the state and national level. These moments remind us of the complexity and far-reaching impacts of situations like this,” she added.

Following the video’s viral dissemination, Hendrix established a GiveSendGo fundraiser titled “Help Me Protect My Family.” Originally setting a goal of $1,000,000, she has raised over $600,000 as of the time of this writing.

In her fundraiser description, Hendrix claims she has been “put into a very dire situation” following the incident. She alleges her personal information has been compromised: “My SSN has been leaked. My address, and phone number have been given out freely. My family members are being attacked. My eldest child may not be going back to school. Even where I exercise has been exposed.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.