Saturday, August 31, 2024

Kamala Harris’s New Arab Outreach Director Is a Rabid Jew-Hater

'The Zionists have a strong voice in American politics...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: The Drew Barrymore Show via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that Kamala Harris’s newly appointed head of Arab-American outreach once exposed her anti-Semitic beliefs by accusing “Zionists” of “controlling” American politics.

“The Zionists have a strong voice in American politics. I would say they’re controlling a lot of it,” Brenda Abdelall, an Egyptian-American lawyer and former Department of Homeland Security official, said in a 2002 interview with the New York Sun while attending the American Muslim Council’s annual convention.

The Washinton Free Beacon reported that Abdelall, whom Harris chose earlier this week to recruit more Arabs as new “vote blue no matter who” voters, made the remarks after a speaker at the event, anti-Israel professor Jamil Fayez, said that “Zionists are destroying America.” Abdelall then noted that while “‘destroying’ is a harsh word,” supporters of the Jewish state do control American politics.

In 2002, the American Muslim Council also invited an infamous anti-Semitic former congresswoman, Cynthia McKinney, D-Ga., who blamed Jews for the 9/11 terror attack and attended a 2009 Holocaust-denial gathering in London. When she lost her congressional seat shortly after the 2002 conference, her father also blamed Jews for that.

“Jews have bought everybody. Jews. J-E-W-S,” he said.

The reason why Harris decided to appoint Abdelall was because she is now trying to appease members of her party’s far-left, Jew-hating flank who want her to more aggressively confront Israel and undermine its war on Hamas, including by cutting off arms sales.

Harris also praised pro-Hamas campus protesters as “showing exactly what the human emotion should be, as a response to Gaza.” Additionally, Harris accused Israel of stoking a “humanitarian catastrophe” this March.

The Beacon reported that Abdelall also suggested during the 2002 American Muslim Council event that the election defeat of former congressman Earl Hilliard Sr., D-Ala., “shows the Jewish influence in politics.” Hilliard had faced criticism from pro-Israel groups for voting against a congressional resolution condemning suicide bombers from Palestine.

Abdelall’s mother also turned out to be an anti-Semite when she founded the American Muslim Council’s Ann Arbor branch, helping the anti-Israel advocacy group expand its presence across the country.

As expected, the Harris campaign defended Adelall, saying that as a DHS official, she “worked closely on the implementation of the country’s first National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism” and “led efforts for the first United We Stand summit, a White House event to counter hate-fueled violence.”

“We are proud to add her to the campaign,” the campaign stated.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
