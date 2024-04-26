Where Was Peter Strzok? Lisa Page Claims FBI Failed to Shield Her from Stalker

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced former FBI attorney Lisa Page has accused the bureau of neglecting to shield her from a man who pleaded guilty to stalking her, according to news report.

The stalker, identified as veteran John C. Perez, entered a plea deal for a federal misdemeanor charge of stalking. He is currently prohibited from visiting Washington for the next six months and has been mandated to attend therapy sessions.

“The F.B.I. knew about his fixation on me since September, and they said nothing,” Page claimed during the sentencing hearing on Thursday, as reported by the liberal New York Times. “Three months later, he was on my doorstep.”

Page rose to infamy following the revelation of her anti-Donald Trump text messages exchanged with her then-lover and equally disgraced former FBI official, Peter Strzok.

Both Page and Strzok resigned from their positions amid revelations of biased targeting of the then-president over unsubstantiated claims of Russian collusion.

Continuing to attract media attention, Page is currently suing against the FBI for the 2018 disclosure of her disturbing text messages, which exposed the duo’s bias against Trump, who was the sitting president at the time.

The stalking ordeal reached a crescendo in December when Perez appeared at Page’s residence on four separate occasions.

During one encounter, Perez accused Page of witnessing his childhood sexual abuse, despite the two never meeting, as reported by The Times.

Page begged the presiding Judge, Robert I. Richter, for a harsher sentence, despite Perez’s lack of past criminal record and military records indicating his struggle with mental illness.

Disagreeing with Page’s request, Ritcher responded, “I don’t know that I disagree with you. But it’s hard for me to find better options. It’s not like we can put him away forever.”

The judge admonished Perez to “stop this nonsense,” to which the man replied, “I’m going to cooperate.”

According to The Times, Perez was discharged from the Marines in May 2023 following his expression of concerning statements regarding Page, as well as discussions about mass shootings and child sex abuse.

The Marines subsequently alerted the FBI, which promptly conducted an interview with Perez. In February, the Metropolitan Police Department issued an arrest warrant for him.

Although Perez resides in California, he voluntarily traveled to Washington, where he was apprehended.