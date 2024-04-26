Biden Mocks Christianity, Makes Sign of Cross at Pro-Abortion Rally

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden recently made the Sign of the Cross in response to pro-abortion comments made by Nikki Fried, D–Fla., who was standing next to him.

The blasphemous act came while Biden was listening to Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried criticize her state’s law that makes it harder to murder unborn babies, Catholic Vote reported.

“And then we come back here to [the] state of Florida. Where… 15 weeks wasn’t good enough so we had to go to six weeks,” Fried said, referring to the gestational limit up until abortion is allowed under state law.

As soon as Fried said “wasn’t good enough,” Biden began to make a slow Sign of the Cross.

Biden has been calling himself a Catholic for a while, despite all of his words and actions completely opposing the teachings of both the Scripture and the Catholic Church. One of these actions was his pro-abortion speech that he gave moments after he made the gesture to mock Christianity, in general, and Catholicism, in particular.

“This. Is. VILE! You cannot be Catholic and support abortion! You cannot invoke GOD and promote Death!” CatholicVote wrote.

This. Is. VILE! President Biden makes the Sign of the Cross at an abortion rally in Florida! You cannot be Catholic and support abortion! You cannot invoke GOD and promote Death! pic.twitter.com/aG4P542EM0 — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) April 23, 2024

The Catholic organization also criticized Biden in another post.

“Biden’s decision to make the Sign of the Cross in support of abortion extremism is a despicable charade that attempts to co-opt a sacred practice in support of his new abortion religion,” CatholicVote President Brian Burch said.

Burch then added that the gesture was also a sign of mockery of Christianity.

“His gesture openly mocks the Christian belief in the sanctity of life. There is no divine support for destroying the lives of innocent children, and he should know better. Biden’s gesture suggests he is either terribly naive… senile or callously indifferent to the foundational beliefs of millions of Christians in America,” he wrote.