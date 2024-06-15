Black Politicians Misidentified in Major Media Blunder

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) New York Magazine used the photo of the wrong black man in an attempt to criticize Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.

The magazine published an article about self-described “progressives who left,” specifically focusing on Torres, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and former Rep. Mondaire Jones.

In a photo for the article, also shared on social media, New York Magazine mistakenly used a picture of New York Lieutenant Gov. Antonio Delgado instead of Torres, reported the Daily Caller.

The error was first noticed by New York Post reporter Jon Levine on Twitter. He wrote, “I am guessing New York Magazine meant to use a picture of Rep. Ritchie Torres here — but this is Antonio Delgado? — Yikes.”

Despite New York Magazine’s use of Delgado’s photo, the piece does not mention Delgado at all.

Torres criticized the outlet for the mistake, saying, If New York Magazine is going to publish an Anti-Israel hit piece by Sarah Jones, then at least do enough due diligence to get the photo right. I am not Antonio Delgado.”

He added, “Not all Black people look the same.”

If New York Magazine is going to publish an Anti-Israel hit piece by Sarah Jones, then at least do enough due diligence to get the photo right. I am not Antonio Delgado. Not all Black people look the same. pic.twitter.com/iBLCUlWksI — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) June 14, 2024

In response to the error, the magazine issued a correction: “A photo-illustration in a previous version of this story incorrectly included Antonio Delgado, not Ritchie Torres.”

The article, written by Sarah Jones, discusses Democrats who have departed from the so-called progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Torres’s and Fetterman’s support for Israel has made them persona non grata for the radical leftist wing of the Democratic Party.

Jones was a one-term lawmaker who lost his re-election to Rep. Mike Lawler in the 2022 midterm elections when Republicans won the House majority.

Jones has endorsed George Latimer, a Westchester County Executive, against Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y. Latimer has also received the endorsement of Hillary Clinton.