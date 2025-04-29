WATCH: IL GOP Chair Calls to Investigate Pritzker for Criminal Incitement

(Greg Bishop, The Center Square) The chairman of the Illinois GOP says an investigation of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker for criminal incitement should be opened.

Over the weekend, the governor is quoted telling a gathering of Democratic Party members that Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.

Illinois GOP Chairman Kathy Salvi said Pritzker’s comments can’t be taken without the context of two assassination attempts against President Donald Trump during the campaign.

“And I can only hope and pray that no violence and harm comes to any person on account of those irresponsible and incendiary remarks,” Salvi told The Center Square Monday.

After a rally in Chicago focused on student borrower protections Monday, Pritzker told members of the media he wasn’t calling for violence.

“I called for people to take out their megaphones and their microphones, to stand up on soap boxes and get to the ballot box in order to defeat the people who are trying to take away so many things from the American people,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker told the crowd he is calling for mass protests, for mobilization and for disruption. He’s quoted saying, “Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.”

“The peace that I’m talking about is making sure that they know at all times that the American public opposes the policies of congressional Republicans and the White House,” Pritzker said.

Salvi doesn’t buy it.

“He didn’t say about peaceful protests last night, again words matter and he can’t walk back the words that he used last night,” Salvi said. “If I were in charge and I had a say, it would be my opinion that there should be an open investigation for criminal incitement by this governor, because words matter.”